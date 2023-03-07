Princess Diana's lookalike niece Eliza Spencer channels aunt's off-duty style in crochet sweater and retro jeans

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Diana's lookalike niece, Lady Eliza Spencer, stunned on Instagram in a rainbow crochet sweater and a pair of retro flared jeans.

Lady Eliza Spencer wowed followers as she showed off her colorful crochet sweater and flared jeans combination on Instagram, seemingly taking style inspiration from her late aunt, Princess Diana.

Princess Diana was known to love vibrant knits and had plenty of pairs of stylish off-duty jeans in her closet.

After taking to the London Fashion Week catwalk with her twin sister, Lady Amelia, earlier this month, Eliza Spencer took to Instagram to share snaps of her posing in the ultimate cozy outift.

Lady Eliza proved that knitwear certainly doesn't have to be boring, as she proved she's taken after Princess Diana with her penchant for a vibrant sweater, wearing a multicolored crochet piece with vintage style high-waisted jeans and a pair of brown pointed-toe boots.

(opens in new tab) Crochet Square Jumper in sustainable Cotton Ivory, $148 (opens in new tab) (£100 (opens in new tab)) | Monsoon Monsoon's Crochet Square Jumper is super similar to Lady Eliza's, with a scoop neckline, swirling crochet patterns and a slouchy silhouette for keeping things casual.

"Happiness blooms from within🌻," Lady Eliza captioned the photograph, in which she can be seen glowing with a grin on her face and her blonde tresses let loose in a middle part.

Lady Eliza Spencer's late aunt, Princess Diana, who passed away after a Paris car crash in 1997, famously wore plenty of knitwear with colorful tones and eccentric patterns (who could forget that legendary black sheep sweater?) as well as loving a pair of casual jeans for off-duty looks, when she wasn't wearing glamorous dresses or pricey jewelry.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diana, who married King Charles in July 1981 and split from the monarch in 1992 before going on to wear that iconic revenge dress, often teamed a pair of her best jeans with a relaxed upper like a crisp white shirt or a blazer and white tee.

While Diana also loved a casual brown cowboy-esque boot with her jeans, she was a fan of affordable plimsol brand Superga for adding a sporty edge to her high-waisted denim, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diana even once rocked a head-to-toe jean boiler suit once, proving that double denim can totally be done.

The epic Diana fashion moment was snapped during a ski trip to Austria with sons Prince William and Prince Harry back in March 1993.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Princess of Wales cinched the waist of the all-denim number with a brown leather belt and added a leather-look black bomber jacket over the top.

Keeping warm for the Austrian peaks, Diana layered a fresh white undershirt beneath the denim piece and added a pair of fresh white snow boots and a pair of gold earrings.