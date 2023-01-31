Kate Middleton’s daring red suit and affordable ‘regency’ earrings for special night out with Prince William

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton’s daring red suit and affordable “regency” earrings wowed during a very special night out with Prince William in London.

The Princess of Wales stepped out for a major reception in a beautiful head-to-toe red outfit and statement earrings.

She has announced an important new campaign, Shaping Us, which aims to highlight the critical importance of the first five years of life on shaping our future.

After a challenging few weeks of intense scrutiny following the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out for a very special night together on January 30th. The future King and Queen Consort made an appearance at BAFTA in London for a reception for one of Kate Middleton’s biggest projects to date. Known for her passion for early years and childhood research and support, the Princess of Wales’ Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood has a new campaign, Shaping Us.

This aims to raise awareness of how critical the first five years of our lives are when it comes to shaping us as adults. The reception was a star-studded event and whilst Kate Middleton’s dresses are always show-stoppers, her scarlet outfit and affordable earrings for the event might become some fans’ new favorite look.

Kate Middleton’s daring red suit is understood to be from one of her favorite designers, Alexander McQueen. Featuring an elegant asymmetrical design at the front and slightly puffed shoulders, the blazer oozed effortless elegance. The matching wide-leg trousers added a chic edge to the formal look and the Princess of Wales added to the vibrant fashion-forward look by making it truly head-to-toe red with matching scarlet pumps.

The only pop of color that wasn’t in this cherry-red tone were her affordable statement earrings which she'd previously worn last year when she attended the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument. Featuring intricately made interconnected shapes, these earrings from Chalk (opens in new tab) were inspired by the Royal Opera House, no less.

Its ornate details and geometry can also be found in the Main Stage auditorium ceiling there and the earrings are made from acrylic, walnut and gold. Priced at $92/£75 these eye-catching earrings are relatively affordable and were the only piece of jewelry other than Kate Middleton’s engagement and wedding rings on show. Described as the Florence Earrings - Regency, these are also made-to-order making them extra special - just like the occasion itself.

Speaking at the reception, as per OK! (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton explained that the Shaping Us campaign will go on to “explore in more depth the importance of a child’s social and emotional world” as well as to delve into the significance of “surroundings and experiences".

The Princess of Wales also shared her hopes for the project in an open letter (opens in new tab) released on January 28. She shared that she will be joined by a “remarkable group of experts” spanning fields that range from policy-making to research as well as “well-known faces from music, sport and television” to showcase why it’s important that everyone cares about this.

“I urge everyone reading this, to take the opportunity to learn more about this incredible time of life, to think back to your own childhood and how it shaped you, and most importantly, to ask yourselves what you can do to make the world a more supportive and loving place for our children. Because healthy, happy children shape a healthy, happy future,” the Princess powerfully declared.