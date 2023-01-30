The heartbreaking reason Kate Middleton reunited with her closest loved ones last week

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton reunited with her family to mark the heartbreaking loss of her brother James Middleton's beloved dog Ella.

James Middleton shared the sad news that his beloved cocker spaniel Ella had passed away after 15 years by his side earlier this month.

James, who is the Princess of Wales' younger brother, shared that his family had all visited to say goodbye to Ella, who supported him throughout his depression battle, following her passing.

James shared his heartbreak as he confirmed the news that Ella had left him, taking to social media to write, "It is with great sadness that I announce my dear Ella has passed away."

"For 15 years Ella has been at my side, from my darkest days to my happiest. I’m going to miss her terribly," he added, alongside a gorgeous black and white photograph of his four-legged friend.



James explained, "Ella had a very short illness, she slipped away in my arms at home and is now buried in the garden alongside Tilly. I took this picture just a few hours before she died."

"I’m just about holding it together to write this, and despite the fact I knew this day was coming, it doesn’t make it any easier."

James, who shares six other pups with his wife Alizee Thevenet, penned a poignant tribute to Ella in the Sunday Times, detailing that Kate and the rest of the Middleton family had gathered to pay their respects to Ella.

"Burying her; that was the worst. It took me four hours because I knew once I had finished digging, that would be the final farewell."

"All the family came to say their goodbyes," James wrote, before sharing how Ella had an impact on the lives of Princess Catherine and Prince William in a special way.

"I can’t speak for them but I believe she influenced their lives too. Lupo, Catherine and William’s dog, was one of Ella’s puppies. My sister Pippa and her husband have a pup from Ella, as do other family members."

Lupo was given to Kate and William as a gift after they tied the knot in 2011 and was a cherished part of their family until she passed away in 2020.

Having touched on how Ella helped him during his battle with depression in the past, James shared more on how he feels she was able to stop him from "contemplating suicide".

"I have thought about suicide but never actually contemplated it. My thoughts were stopped short because Ella got in the way," he wrote.

James also praised his sisters, Pippa and Kate, for always supporting him, recalling how they attended therapy sessions with him in the past.

He wrote, "My sisters came to some of my therapy sessions. They’ve always been there during difficult times and they were at my side during the hardest of times as well. For that, I am forever grateful."