Meghan Markle's broken promise to the Queen after 'letting her down'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle's 'broken promise' to the Queen that she made when she joined the royal family has been revealed by a royal expert.

Meghan Markle is said to have let the Queen down by breaking a promise she made to her when she first joined the royal family.

Biographer Gyles Brandreth claims that Meghan was 'enthusiastic' about her commitment to the Commonwealth and her duty in The Firm, leaving the Queen 'delighted'.

In other royal news, the Queen's rebellious decision when Princess Anne was born has been revealed.

According to royal expert and author of Elizabeth: An intimate Portrait, Gyles Brandreth, Meghan Markle expressed her enthusiasm to honor the Queen with her royal duties when she first married Prince Harry.

The author claims that the Queen made it clear to Meghan that she would be able to continue her career as an actress despite marrying into the institution, with the Duchess of Sussex responding with a promise to focus on her royal efforts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the book, Gyles writes, "She did everything she could to make her future granddaughter-in-law feel welcome.

"She was concerned for her future happiness. At their first meeting, the Queen said to Meghan: 'You can carry on being an actress if you like – that’s your profession, after all'."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The book goes on to explain, "But Meghan was ready for royal duty and, of course, the Queen was delighted by that.

"She was particularly delighted by the enthusiasm Meghan showed for the Commonwealth and the commitment she made to the Queen to do 'whatever you think we should be doing for the Commonwealth'."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gyles points out that Meghan's initial promise to the Queen was not one she was able to keep, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex abandoning their life as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

The pair went on to leave the UK, moving across the pond to California where they are now raising their children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in their Montecito mansion.

Gyles writes, "She promised the Queen that when it came to the Commonwealth she wouldn’t let Her Majesty down. The Queen liked Meghan and told lots of people so."