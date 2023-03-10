Where to buy Kate Middleton's designer clutch bag that she has in 12 colors to match any outfit

Kate Middleton has her go-to designer clutch bag in 12 different colors to match any outfit.

Kate Middleton's designer clutch bag that she has in 12 different colors is seemingly one of her favorite ways to add a touch of chic coordination to her looks.

The Princess of Wales has been seen holding the Natasha Clutch by Emmy London on various royal outings and she has it in a rainbow of designs.

From Kate Middleton's dresses and summer espadrilles to her off-duty Lonchamp bags and go-to Superga plimsols, the Princess of Wales never fails at styling her closet favorites in ways that make us want to add them to our own wardrobes instantly.

While the future Queen Consort loves high street bargains (we're thinking about that bargain Zara skirt and those $21 BAFTA earrings), she's known for looking gorgeous in high-end labels and priceless pieces of jewelry too.

It also seems that when Kate finds a style or an accessory that works for her, she loves to replicate in plenty of colors or variations, like her new 'safe bet' wardrobe essential and her favorite designer clutch bag that she has in 12 colors.

Yep, the Princess of Wales loves the Emmy London Natasha Clutch so much that she has it in a shade to match any outfit!

(opens in new tab) Natasha Clutch in Cupcake, $425 (opens in new tab) (£395 (opens in new tab)) | Emmy London The Natasha Clutch in Cupcake is the perfect addition to the accessories collection of any pink-obsessed clutch lover. The clutch can be worn with or without a chain shoulder strap and fastens with a magnetic popper.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate was a vision in candy pink when she and Prince William visited The Bahamas on their royal tour of the Caribbean in 2022.

Princess Catherine teamed the Natasha bag in the color Cupcake with a gorgeous pink zebra patterned Rixo shirt dress, along with her trusty Castañer espadrilles and a pair of cool shades tortoise shell shades.

(opens in new tab) Natasha Clutch in Power Blue, $425 (opens in new tab) (£395 (opens in new tab)) | Emmy London The Natasha Clutch in Powder Blue is ideal for adding a subtle and muted touch of color to outfits all year round, providing icy winter vibes as well as being a pretty pastel tone that's perfect for Easter outfits like Kate's.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton coordinated with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, as the pair stepped out with Prince William and Prince George to attend the Royal Family's Easter Sunday service in April 2022.

She wore a pastel blue Emelia Wickstead coat dress along with Emmy London suede Rebecca Court Heels and the Natasha Clutch in Powder Blue to tie in with the color scheme of the spring time look.

(opens in new tab) Natasha Clutch in Candy, $425 (opens in new tab) (£395 (opens in new tab)) | Emmy London The Natasha Clutch in Candy provides a bold way to add a flicker of deep red to a look, with its regal suede outer and roomy inside with a zip pocket;

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate chose the powerful red version of the Natasha Clutch back when she officially opened the Exhibition Road Quarter at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London back in 2017.

The Princess looked incredible in a tweed mini dress by Gucci priced at almost $3,000 along with a pair of simple black LK Bennett heels, using the red clutch to accentuate the vibrant details on her dress.

(opens in new tab) Natasha Clutch in Greenery, $425 (opens in new tab) (£395 (opens in new tab)) | Emmy London The rich tones of the Natasha Clutch in Greenery add a sense of elegance and luxury to any glam look and compliments looks with multiple teal, green and blue tones, just like Kate's gorgeous dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In October 2019, Kate carried the Natasha Clutch in Greenery when she and Prince William paid a visit to London's Aga Khan Centre.

The Princess of Wales looked ethereal in the flowing teal Amanda gown from ARoss Girl X Soler, matching her emerald clutch to the tie-waist dress and wearing the matching Rebecca Court shoes in the same color from Emmy London.

Kate also has the Natasha Clutch by Emmy London in colors such as classic Midnight Navy (opens in new tab), feminine Blush (opens in new tab) and deep Truffle (opens in new tab).