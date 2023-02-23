Kate Middleton's new 'safe bet' essential to avoid awkward 'wardrobe mishaps' during hands-on workdays

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton has embraced a simple piece in her royal wardrobe that's foolproof to awkward fashion blunders, a style expert has revealed.

Kate Middleton has been spotted wearing a simple piece of clothing on multiple occasions in the past few years – and there's apparently a good reason for its inclusion in her stellar outfits.

The Princess of Wales often wears the classic turtleneck for work events, which allows her to avoid wardrobe mishaps without compromising practicality or style.

It's no secret that the Princess of Wales knows what she's doing when it comes to fashion, with many of her gorgeous garments often selling out within hours of her wearing them.

Whether she's sparkling at the James Bond premiere in a gold dress or rocking elegant activewear at a local sports club, Kate Middleton never fails to impress in the style department.

The future Queen is also known to nail the dress code no matter what the event, somehow never appearing under or overdressed for the occasion at hand.

One way Kate achieves this, according to style experts, is to center many of her outfits around a simple yet timeless piece – turtlenecks. The high-necked tops are a staple in the 41-year-old's wardrobe at Adelaide Cottage, allowing her to look polished and elegant while also giving her much-needed protection against the UK's cold winter temperatures. Turtlenecks or polo necks are also super versatile, making them the perfect addition to your capsule wardrobe this spring.

(Image credit: Getty)

"The beauty of a polo neck is that you can wear it in lots of different ways," stylist Susie Halper tells the Mail Online. (opens in new tab) Kate has been known to opt for turtlenecks for informal work outings, often tucking them into trousers or jeans to create a more relaxed fininsh. When the princess wants to dress her polos up, she tends to pair them with a skirt and tights. Kate Middleton's jewelry, a lot of which is surprisingly affordable, is another great way the royal jazzes up the basic piece.

Halper also says that the polo's fitted collar provides a 'conservative' alternative to V or scoop neck tops, which might not work as well when she's "bending down talking to children."

In recent years, Kate has fully embraced turtlenecks as a "safe bet" when she wants to be "hands-on" at royal and public engagements. This is likely particularly important since the launch of the princess's Shaping Us campaign last month, which saw her spend plenty of time meeting with young children, parents, and teachers to promote the importance of Early Childhood Education.