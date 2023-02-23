Kate Middleton's new 'safe bet' essential to avoid awkward 'wardrobe mishaps' during hands-on workdays

The Princess of Wales has embraced the turtleneck as a staple of her work uniform, pairing the simple piece with everything from trousers to skirts

Kate Middleton has embraced a simple piece in her royal wardrobe that's foolproof to awkward fashion blunders, a style expert has revealed. 

It's no secret that the Princess of Wales knows what she's doing when it comes to fashion, with many of her gorgeous garments often selling out within hours of her wearing them. 

Whether she's sparkling at the James Bond premiere in a gold dress or rocking elegant activewear at a local sports club, Kate Middleton never fails to impress in the style department. 

The future Queen is also known to nail the dress code no matter what the event, somehow never appearing under or overdressed for the occasion at hand. 

One way Kate achieves this, according to style experts, is to center many of her outfits around a simple yet timeless piece – turtlenecks. The high-necked tops are a staple in the 41-year-old's wardrobe at Adelaide Cottage, allowing her to look polished and elegant while also giving her much-needed protection against the UK's cold winter temperatures. Turtlenecks or polo necks are also super versatile, making them the perfect addition to your capsule wardrobe this spring. 

"The beauty of a polo neck is that you can wear it in lots of different ways," stylist Susie Halper tells the Mail Online. (opens in new tab) Kate has been known to opt for turtlenecks for informal work outings, often tucking them into trousers or jeans to create a more relaxed fininsh. When the princess wants to dress her polos up, she tends to pair them with a skirt and tights. Kate Middleton's jewelry, a lot of which is surprisingly affordable, is another great way the royal jazzes up the basic piece. 

Halper also says that the polo's fitted collar provides a 'conservative' alternative to V or scoop neck tops, which might not work as well when she's "bending down talking to children." 

In recent years, Kate has fully embraced turtlenecks as a "safe bet" when she wants to be "hands-on" at royal and public engagements. This is likely particularly important since the launch of the princess's Shaping Us campaign last month, which saw her spend plenty of time meeting with young children, parents, and teachers to promote the importance of Early Childhood Education. 

