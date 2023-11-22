One of Princess Diana's most iconic beauty products has a huge discount right now

One of Princess Diana's most iconic beauty products is currently on sale, and we love this fantastic deal!

Princess Diana's makeup was legendary, from wearing the best mascara to her signature blue eyeliner in her waterline, the Princess was known for having a flawless and stylish look. However, her fabulous makeup looks were only possible because of her attention to her skincare.

Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Skincare range was the Princess's go-to for skincare and she loved using this range on her lips in particular. It is this product that gave the Princess silky soft lips at every engagement and it's a timeless product that has been popular for nearly a century.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the brand, the "Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant is a skincare classic that restores, calms and helps relieve chapped, cracked and dry skin. It works efficiently to soothe roughness, redness and minor skin irritations."

The product was actually created in 1930 and now there are numerous variants of this product, such as the hand cream and the lip balm, that are for specific areas, unlike the general cream. Luckily for savvy shoppers, various Elizabeth Arden skincare products have been included in the Black Friday Beauty deals which means that right now, you can buy one of Princess Diana's most iconic beauty products for a steal!

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant 50ml Visit Site RRP: £19.60 Was £28.00 |Elizabeth Arden. A multi-purpose cream that helps to nourish, moisturise and protect the skin. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Nourishing Lip Balm Visit Site RRP: £15.40 Was £22.00 | Elizabeth Arden. This product uses eight essential vitamins, nutrients and minerals plus advanced sun protection against damaging UVA/UVB rays to keep lips soft, smooth and healthy looking. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Intensive Moisturising Hand Treatment 30ml Visit Site RRP: £7.00 Was £10.00 | Elizabeth Arden. The perfect companion to the original classic for your face, Elizabeth Arden’s handbag-sized Eight Hour Hand Treatment is a fast-absorbing gel cream

If you're thinking this skincare item sounds familiar, it might be because Prince Harry referenced this product in his autobiography, Spare. In the book, he revealed that while taking part in the 'Walking with the Wounded' 200-mile expedition in March 2011, when he trekked across the North Pole with four former servicemen who were injured in Afghanistan, he was reminded of his mother when he used this product.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Prince Harry's autobiography Spare, the Prince wrote that he used the Elizabeth Arden cream on his frostbitten penis. "My penis was oscillating between extremely sensitive, and borderline traumatized, the last place I wanted to be was Frostnipistan," he wrote. "I'd been trying some home remedies including one recommended by a friend. She urged me to apply Elizabeth Arden cream."

"‘My mum used that on her lips, you want me to put that on my todger?’" The Prince wrote, "'It works Harry, trust me.' I found a tube, and the minute I opened it, the smell transported me through time. I felt as if my mother was right there in the room and I took a smidge and applied it . . . down there."

While this isn't necessarily the intended use of this cream, this story only highlights the intense moisturising capabilities of this product.