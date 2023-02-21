Carole Middleton pays tribute to Pippa's daughter with adorable new photo

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Carole Middleton has paid a sweet tribute to her granddaughter Rose, just a few months after her daughter Pippa welcomed the precious tot with husband James.

Pippa Middleton gave birth to her third child, Rose, with her husband James last summer.

It’s understood that Kate’s younger sister, who is already mum to four-year-old Arthur and two-year-old Grace, welcomed her third child with husband James Matthews in July of last year. While the A-list couple has never officially confirmed the name of the precious tot, it’s been widely reported that she is called ‘Rose’ after Mary Tudor, a.k.a, ‘Mary Rose’, Queen of France.

Carole Middleton has only added to the speculation about the moniker of Pippa’s daughter, releasing a new range of floral-inspired Baby Shower products for her party supplies company, Party Pieces.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The 68-year-old took to Instagram last week to promote the collection, which is aptly called ‘A Very English Rose’. In the photo, a white cake stand decorated with a rose-patterned napkin and matching paper plate holds three iced cupcakes - one of which is pierced by a metallic, rose gold sign reading, ‘Baby in Bloom.’ Pink balloons, a rose-patterned bunting of flags, and a trailing of roses can also be seen. The products belong to Carole's Pretty in Pink Baby Shower Kit, which retails for £25 on the Berkshire businesswoman's website.

A post shared by Party Pieces (@partypieces) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

As to be expected from their lowkey parenting style, Pippa and James have kept baby Rose out of the spotlight since her arrival last summer. Unlike their royal relatives, the couple enjoys a relatively normal life as private citizens and is therefore under no obligation to share personal updates with the public.

"Pippa is doing well since giving birth to Rose," a source told US Weekly shortly after the news that Kate had welcomed another niece. “She and James are absolutely infatuated with their bundle of joy and are adapting well to being parents of three."

It's understood that Kate, who named her daughter Charlotte after Pippa's middle name, visited her sister and baby niece shortly after the birth.

(Image credit: Getty)

Pippa and James reportedly live in a £15 million Berkshire mansion with their three children, after selling their West London townhouse last summer. According to royal insiders, the couple's lavish residence is significantly more extravagant than Prince William and Kate Middleton's home of Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. It's believed that Pippa and James, who works as an investment banker, have a choice of 30 bedrooms and plenty of green space at their new home.

"It’s a very exciting time in their lives. They are looking forward to living closer to her parents," a source told the Sun (opens in new tab).