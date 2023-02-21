The special coronation honor Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could be given by King Charles

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There’s a special coronation honor Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could be given by King Charles.

King Charles could give out a special coronation honor to his Wales grandchildren if he wants to recreate a moment he experienced.

For the late Queen Elizabeth’s coronation her eldest child received a hand-painted invitation.

Although it’s not been confirmed which royals will be attending King Charles’ coronation in May it’s expected that much of the immediate and extended Royal Family will be there to witness this historic moment. Amongst them could be some of the late Queen’s great-grandchildren who’ve been glimpsed at family occasions in recent years, ranging from the Jubilee celebrations to a Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip. Perhaps those likeliest to make an appearance could be the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children, who are high up in the royal line of succession.

If they do get to go there’s a special coronation honor Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could be given by King Charles for the big day. And it’s one His Majesty once received himself for Queen Elizabeth’s coronation…

Despite being just four years old at the time, King Charles attended the Queen’s coronation in June 1953. As per the Royal Family website (opens in new tab), ahead of this life-changing moment, he was given a hand-painted children’s invitation just for him. Although it's not stated, it's perhaps likely that it was the Queen who organized for her son to receive this special gesture.

Having received one himself 70 years ago, it’s possible that King Charles could want to recreate this magical moment for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis. It would certainly be a heartfelt gesture to his beloved Wales grandchildren who have a sweet nickname for the King.

If they do get invited and attend his coronation they could also end up being the only ones of his five grandchildren there if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor don’t return to the UK for the ceremony.

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are also set to play a big part of the future of the Royal Family and were the only royal great-grandchildren who appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Jubilee weekend. Royal author and expert Katie Nicholl previously expressed her belief in her book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, that these “starring roles” are the start of their journey to specific royal “roles”.

“George, Charlotte, and Louis, who had starring roles at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, are being raised by their parents with an awareness of their positions and the roles they will one day carry out in support of the monarchy,” she explained.

Katie continued, “George knows that like his papa, he will one day be king, while Charlotte will likely juggle the role of being the spare with a career. Louis could well be a private citizen undertaking occasional royal duties, like William and Harry’s cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, as well as princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.”

Given their prominence within the Royal Family and close bond with His Majesty, plenty of fans might be hoping Prince George, Charlotte and Louis do receive invitations of some kind of the coronation. If they do attend, they could even make another iconic balcony appearance alongside their grandfather as he did at Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.