George, Charlotte and Louis' special name for King Charles inspired by Queen Elizabeth

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis' special name they use for King Charles III has been revealed - and it looks like it has a touching link to the late Queen Elizabeth II. 

It’s no secret that Charles is a doting grandfather to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children, with photos of Louis climbing on Charles’ knee at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last June proving just how close their intergenerational bond really is. 

The 74-year-old has previously gushed about how special the role is to him, revealing that he even takes after his own grandmother when interacting with the junior royals. Speaking about the experience of being a grandparent, he said, "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful."

And the monarch's deep love for his grandkids is certainly mutual. Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte 7, and four-year-old Prince Louis apparently all call King Charles III 'Grandpa Wales', in an affectionate nod to his former title as the Prince of Wales. 

The nickname seems to have taken inspiration from the late Queen Elizabeth II, who is known to have caqlled her own grandfather, George V, 'Grandpa England'.

The exciting snippet was revealed by Robert Hardman via the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) in a 2018 interview with the King, in which he also shared his fears for his grandchildren's future if urgent action isn't taken to address the climate crisis. 

"I would be if we would just stop b*****ing about with the planet," His Majesty admitted. "I just worry about the sort of world my grandchildren are going to live in." 

