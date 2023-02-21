George, Charlotte and Louis' special name for King Charles inspired by Queen Elizabeth

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis' special name they use for King Charles III has been revealed - and it looks like it has a touching link to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

His Majesty has spoken fondly of being a grandfather to the Wales children in the past, revealing his relationship with them has been influenced by the one he shared with his own grandmother.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis call King Charles III by a sweet nickname that’s seemingly been inspired by the late Queen Elizabeth II, according to a royal insider.

It’s no secret that Charles is a doting grandfather to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children, with photos of Louis climbing on Charles’ knee at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last June proving just how close their intergenerational bond really is.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The 74-year-old has previously gushed about how special the role is to him, revealing that he even takes after his own grandmother when interacting with the junior royals. Speaking about the experience of being a grandparent, he said, "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And the monarch's deep love for his grandkids is certainly mutual. Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte 7, and four-year-old Prince Louis apparently all call King Charles III 'Grandpa Wales', in an affectionate nod to his former title as the Prince of Wales.

The nickname seems to have taken inspiration from the late Queen Elizabeth II, who is known to have caqlled her own grandfather, George V, 'Grandpa England'.

The exciting snippet was revealed by Robert Hardman via the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) in a 2018 interview with the King, in which he also shared his fears for his grandchildren's future if urgent action isn't taken to address the climate crisis.

"I would be if we would just stop b*****ing about with the planet," His Majesty admitted. "I just worry about the sort of world my grandchildren are going to live in."