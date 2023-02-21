The surprising way Princess Charlotte and Lady Louise Windsor’s futures in the Royal Family could turn out very similar
Princess Charlotte and Lady Louise Windsor’s futures could up being incredibly alike thanks to the parenting ethos their parents share...
There’s a surprising way that Princess Charlotte and Lady Louise Windsor’s futures in the Royal Family could turn out very similar.
- It’s claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are raising Princess Charlotte with the expectation that she will have to work and won’t be a full-time royal in future.
- This mirrors comments previously made by Sophie Wessex who revealed that she’s taken a similar approach with Lady Louise Windsor.
- This royal news comes as we revealed Prince William's cousin is the spitting image of Prince George and he's taken a rather surprising career path.
In recent months rumors have circulated suggesting that we could see King Charles “cut down” the monarchy’s working members. Currently the Royal Family’s full-time royals include all of the late Queen’s children, several of her cousins and Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, it’s now been suggested that the couple’s daughter Princess Charlotte might not follow in her parents' footsteps going forwards. Instead, it seems Princess Charlotte and Lady Louise Windsor’s futures in the Royal Family could be very similar.
According to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab)’s Diary Editor Richard Eden, Prince William and Kate Middleton are apparently keen for Princess Charlotte to forge a career outside the Royal Family.
Getting candid in his Palace Confidential Newsletter, Richard claimed, “From what I hear, the Prince and Princess of Wales want Charlotte, aged seven, to grow up with the expectation that she will get a job and not be a full-time royal.”
Although Prince Louis wasn’t mentioned, given he’s below Princess Charlotte in the royal line of succession, Prince William and Kate could possibly have a similar intention for his future. However, if Princess Charlotte is being raised to expect that she won’t take on full time royal duties one day, as Richard alleged, then she’s not the only one.
Princess Charlotte and Lady Louise Windsor’s futures in the Royal Family could end up being very similar in light of a surprising revelation from Sophie, Countess of Wessex back in 2020. She told The Sunday Times (opens in new tab) in 2020 that she and Prince Edward are raising both Lady Louise and her brother James, Viscount Severn with this same expectation.
“We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living,” she explained. “Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely.”
In contrast, as the children of the heir to the throne, it’s perhaps no surprise that all of Prince William and Kate’s children were born and use HRH titles. Despite this difference in approach, the Prince and Princess of Wales are certainly said to admire Prince Edward and Sophie’s parenting.
As per Express.co.uk (opens in new tab) royal correspondent Katie Nicholl alleged in her book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown that Kate in particular wishes to adopt a similar parenting style.
“Kate is said to admire the way Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, are raising their children – Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn – in the bosom of the Royal Family but prepared for life in the real world,” Katie stated.
She also suggested that Princess Charlotte “will likely juggle the role of being the spare with a career”, echoing Richard’s prediction. So Princess Charlotte and Lady Louise Windsor’s futures could reportedly end up mirroring each other to an extent. Though with Princess Charlotte just seven years old and Lady Louise at university there are several years yet before any future careers are determined.
Emma is a Senior Lifestyle Writer with six years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
