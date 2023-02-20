Prince William's cousin is the spitting image of Prince George and he's taken a rather surprising career path
Prince William's cousin shares an incredible resemblance to Prince George but there are a few key differences between the royal relatives
Prince William's cousin Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp is incredibly like the heir to the throne, Prince George. However, there are two key differences between the Viscount and his cousin's child - including the artsy career he's undertaken and his stake to his family title.
- Prince William's cousin Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, is an actor - having recently graduated from drama school.
- Despite having three older sisters, Viscount Althorp will take his father's title - via the controversial system of primogeniture.
- In other royal news, The history of Princess Margaret's Triumph of Love tiara, the only turquoise diadem in the royal's collection.
Much reporting of the new generation of the Spencer clan is centered around Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer, as well as her sisters Eliza Spencer and Amelia Spencer.
However, Prince William's cousin Louis Spencer is someone who's potentially about to be on your radar. Just when you thought his female relatives were the starlets, it transpires that the Viscount has set his own sights on stardom - as an actor.
Louis graduated from Arts Educational Schools in London on 6 September 2022 and was named his class’ valedictorian - much to the immense pride of his father Earl Spencer.
The Earl, who's the late Princess Diana's brother, shared his pride via a very personal Instagram post after his son's graduation in September 2022.
A post shared by Charles Spencer (@charles.earl.spencer) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
It reads, "my son, Louis, graduated today from @artsedlondon with a First-class degree. He was selected as his year’s valedictorian, and it was an absolutely beautiful speech - perfectly-delivered, touchingly generous, hugely grateful, and including references to so many of his 80 classmates."
The post continues, "a final farewell hug to his brilliant principal here, and then on to his career. I couldn’t be prouder of him - so much hard work, to add to a very rare gift. Congratulations, Louis!"
Unlike many struggling actors, Louis was immediately snapped up by leading agency Tavistock Wood (opens in new tab) under his stage name Louis John Lyons.
Although Prince William's cousin has a lot in common with the young Prince George - there's one key difference. Although both are heir's to their family title, Viscount Althorp's claim, despite having three older sisters, is down to primogeniture.
Per Brittanica.com (opens in new tab), primogeniture is a, "preference in inheritance that is given by law, custom, or usage to the eldest son and his issue." In other words - sons will always override the female in the line.
Prince George was the first heir born into the Royal Family after the dated concept was abolished, meaning his place in the royal line of succession is nothing to do with his gender.
It's easy to wonder if this dated idea is annoying to his older sisters and many pricked their ears up when Lady Kitty Spencer discussed it with town&country (opens in new tab).
"Primogeniture can be a tricky topic," she told the magazine, "because as times are changing, attitudes are as well. We've grown up understanding that it’s Louis to inherit, and Louis will do an incredible job."
Aoife is Junior News Editor at woman&home.
She's an Irish journalist and writer with a background in creative writing, comedy, and TV production.
Formerly Aoife was a contributing writer at Bustle and her words can be found in the Metro, Huffpost, Delicious, Imperica, EVOKE and her poetry features in the Queer Life, Queer Love anthology.
Outside of work you might bump into her at a garden center, charity shop, yoga studio, lifting heavy weights, or (most likely) supping/eating some sort of delicious drink/meal.
