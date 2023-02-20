Prince William's cousin is the spitting image of Prince George and he's taken a rather surprising career path

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William's cousin Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp is incredibly like the heir to the throne, Prince George. However, there are two key differences between the Viscount and his cousin's child - including the artsy career he's undertaken and his stake to his family title.

Prince William's cousin Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, is an actor - having recently graduated from drama school.

Despite having three older sisters, Viscount Althorp will take his father's title - via the controversial system of primogeniture.

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images AND Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Much reporting of the new generation of the Spencer clan is centered around Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer, as well as her sisters Eliza Spencer and Amelia Spencer.

However, Prince William's cousin Louis Spencer is someone who's potentially about to be on your radar. Just when you thought his female relatives were the starlets, it transpires that the Viscount has set his own sights on stardom - as an actor.

Louis graduated from Arts Educational Schools in London on 6 September 2022 and was named his class’ valedictorian - much to the immense pride of his father Earl Spencer.

The Earl, who's the late Princess Diana's brother, shared his pride via a very personal Instagram post after his son's graduation in September 2022.

It reads, "my son, Louis, graduated today from @artsedlondon with a First-class degree. He was selected as his year’s valedictorian, and it was an absolutely beautiful speech - perfectly-delivered, touchingly generous, hugely grateful, and including references to so many of his 80 classmates."

The post continues, "a final farewell hug to his brilliant principal here, and then on to his career. I couldn’t be prouder of him - so much hard work, to add to a very rare gift. Congratulations, Louis!"

Unlike many struggling actors, Louis was immediately snapped up by leading agency Tavistock Wood (opens in new tab) under his stage name Louis John Lyons.

(Image credit: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Although Prince William's cousin has a lot in common with the young Prince George - there's one key difference. Although both are heir's to their family title, Viscount Althorp's claim, despite having three older sisters, is down to primogeniture.

Per Brittanica.com (opens in new tab), primogeniture is a, "preference in inheritance that is given by law, custom, or usage to the eldest son and his issue." In other words - sons will always override the female in the line.

Prince George was the first heir born into the Royal Family after the dated concept was abolished, meaning his place in the royal line of succession is nothing to do with his gender.

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images AND Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

It's easy to wonder if this dated idea is annoying to his older sisters and many pricked their ears up when Lady Kitty Spencer discussed it with town&country (opens in new tab).

"Primogeniture can be a tricky topic," she told the magazine, "because as times are changing, attitudes are as well. We've grown up understanding that it’s Louis to inherit, and Louis will do an incredible job."