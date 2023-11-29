Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's royal fashion is 'Diana cosplay' that's become a 'staple' in the Firm, royal expert claims
A royal expert has said that 'Diana cosplay' inspires Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's royal wardrobe, so 'Diana's shine rubs off on them'
A royal expert and author has accused the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Catherine of Wales of 'Diana cosplay' in their fashion choices.
In Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, the author who wrote Finding Freedom, made some interesting claims about the fashion choices Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were encouraged to make. The author claimed that the firm, 'shamelessly leverages' the popularity that Princess Diana had in her lifetime by encouraging the two young royal women to style themselves as she did.
The author suggested that as wives of Prince Harry and Prince William, Catherine and Meghan were encouraged to replicate her fashion triumphs in an attempt for 'some of Diana's shine to rub off on them'.
"Diana cosplay has become a royal staple," the author then claimed.
The author added that Prince Harry and William are aware of this 'Diana cosplay' and the source who spoke to Omid said that these decisions are 'always discussed' with Diana's sons.
The author then added that while the royal women dressing in homage to Diana could be seen as a 'sweet gesture' he added that it's 'slightly queasy' as the move is "orchestrated" by the palace. The author then added that the Palace were at fault for contributing to Diana's "living misery."
While many of Kate Middleton's best style moments have been entirely unique, it's not difficult to see the times where she and Meghan seem to have been influenced by fashion choices made by Princess Diana several decades ago.
Endgame by Omid Scobie, £11.00 | Amazon
The explosive new book from longtime royal journalist Omid Scobie and author of the international blockbuster Finding Freedom, Endgame a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy.
The similarities between the way that Princess Diana dressed and the way that Catherine, the new and current Princess of Wales, dresses have been highlighted many times in the past.
Bethan Holt, Fashion News and Features Director of The Daily Telegraph, previously told PEOPLE that the 'cosplay' was actually a positive tribute."I think we have seen lots of examples where the reference is very intentional and I think that Kate uses fashion to pay tribute to Diana in a very positive way," she said.
"What's really key about these times when Kate references Diana, it's not like a costume. She brings it right up to date so she makes it look relevant for now," Bethan added. "She's not doing an '80s power shoulder or a puffball skirt, she's making it look sleeker and more contemporary. She makes it her own without looking like she's playing 'dress up as Diana.'"
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
