Pippa Middleton's cosy lodge for parties and Pilates is giving rustic inspiration with log burner and exposed beams

Pippa Middleton’s cosy lodge is perfect for everything from parties to Pilates and has rustic wooden beams and a traditional log burner.

If you’re looking for easy ways to update your home for spring then you might have been tempted to add a few rustic home touches to give your space a traditional feel. This look is so timeless and unpainted wood and warm neutrals are a winning combination that Pippa Middleton is also a fan of. We might not have been treated to a glimpse inside her own home since she and her husband James Matthews settled in Berkshire, but the couple’s love of this style shines through in their lodge.

James and Pippa own Bucklebury Farm and Deer Park and have now opened up The Lodge there for bookings. Nestled in the Pang Valley in West Berkshire, this purpose-built space is crafted from wooden slats and the tranquillity of the surrounding woodlands is echoed in the décor inside.

Pippa Middleton’s cosy lodge is split across three rooms, including a functional kitchen and spacious shower room. There is an abundance of unpainted wooden details, from the beautiful flooring to the bannisters and doors. There are also several trees crafted into beams to really create an immersive woodland experience.

The log burner beside the staircase instantly evokes a sense of cosiness as well as practicality and woman&home’s Digital Lifestyle Editor Tamara Kelly believes that Pippa and James have created a space that feels in harmony with the natural world.

Channel Pippa Middleton's Rustic Lodge In Your Home

"The chalet looks like an idyllic place to stay, the perfect country cabin retreat to escape the spotlight. Not only is the guest house surrounded entirely by trees it would appear that there are tree stumps incorporated within the structure of the building to make it feel completely at one with nature," she explained.

Tamara added, "The space is open and airy enough to accommodate a yoga studio but feels adequately intimate to welcome a sense of cosy comfort - in part thanks to the presence of a classic log burner and the exposed wooden beams, doors and furniture accents."

The balance of "cosy comfort" and airiness perfectly suits what Pippa and James envision for this picturesque space. The Lodge can be booked from 9am-5pm for birthday parties, corporate events, yoga sessions and Pilates, as well for talks, classes and more. As seen on the website, James Middleton has already enjoyed what The Lodge has to offer for a photoshoot for his dog food brand, Ella & Co.

Given that Pippa’s lodge is being rented out, it’s unsurprising that the interior is pared-back, though it’s still clear that a huge amount of thought went into the final design. It incorporates the soothing colour palette and appreciation for nature that epitomises Japandi interiors and keeping the walls a soft cream shade works so well with the wooden accents.

When styled up for visitors in need of refreshments, the couple opted to use a red and white gingham tablecloth, wooden display board and gorgeous glass vases. These adornments are in-keeping with The Lodge’s traditional style and are equally unfussy and minimal.

We might not know how much Pippa and James’s own home differs in its décor, but if The Lodge is anything to go by, they seem to be big fans of the rustic, cosy look.