The reason for Kate Middleton's affordable jewelry choices amid 'inappropriate' concerns

There could reportedly be a very good reason for Kate Middleton's affordable jewelry choices amid 'inappropriate' concerns.

The Princess of Wales has been spotted stepping out in affordable earrings in recent months including at the BAFTAs 2023.

It’s been claimed by a jewelry expert that Kate Middleton could feel it’s “inappropriate” to wear valuable jewels during the cost of living crisis.

The late Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras and earrings are magnificent and since becoming Princess of Wales fans have had several special glimpses of Kate Middleton wearing some of these fabulous pieces. However, when it came to her appearance at the BAFTAs 2023 there were no royal jewels to be seen aside from her iconic wedding and engagement rings. Instead, Kate Middleton’s Zara earrings were real show-stoppers worn with her black-and-white outfit.

These gold-toned flower earrings made a serious statement and according to a jewelry expert there could be a very good reason why Kate Middleton’s affordable jewelry has been more of a go-to lately.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Opening up to Express.co.uk (opens in new tab), Maxwell Stone of jewelers Steven Stone remarked upon the Princess of Wales’ high-street earrings and pointed out that it’s not the first time she’s taken the affordable route recently.

He explained, “We couldn’t take our eyes off Kate’s statement earrings - a pair of chandelier earrings from high street brand, Zara. Floral shaped and featuring rhinestone detailing, they retail at just £17.99 and promptly sold out online after being modeled by the Princess.”

Maxwell added that despite Kate “having access to a wealth of royal jewels”, she’s opted to wear “several pieces of affordable jewelry in recent months”.

(Image credit: Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

One pair that came to mind for the jewelry expert were the $120/£100 Sezanne earrings that Prince William is understood to have gifted his wife of almost twelve years for Christmas in 2022. Though she’s also got plenty of other affordable favorites that she’s pulled out of her jewelry box, like the time Kate Middleton rocked stripes and gold earrings from Spells of Love priced at $84/£70 earlier this month. Whilst in January 2023 Kate Middleton paired $84/£70 earrings from Missoma with a slick pant suit.

“It wouldn't be out of the question if Kate was placing more of a focus on affordable pieces as she finds it inappropriate to wear valuable jewels during the cost of living crisis,” Maxwell declared, speculating that the choice could possibly have arisen as a result of this consideration.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Although Kate Middleton has always had her high street jewelry favorites she has definitely been wearing more affordable choices often in recent months amid the cost of living crisis. The Royal Family’s outfits always have a huge amount of thought going into them and the Princess of Wales herself has addressed it as she backed the Evening Standard (opens in new tab)’s On the Breadline Christmas Appeal in December.

“As millions of people face increasingly difficult times over the coming months, it has never been more important for us to support families who are working so hard to protect their children from the devastating impact of food and energy insecurity,” she powerfully declared in a message at the time.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Of course, it could simply be that Kate Middleton's affordable jewelry choices in recent months come from a love for these particular earrings. Though plenty of fans enjoy seeing her in these high street staples just as much as when she steps out in the most spectacular royal pieces.