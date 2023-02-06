Kate Middleton combines Parisian stripes and affordable gold earrings for ultra chic outfit

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton looked super chic as she sported a classic striped sweater and one of her favorite pairs of dangling gold earrings for a special outing in honor of Children's Mental Health Week.

Kate Middleton teamed Parisian stripes with a pair of classy trousers, recycled gold earrings and luscious curled locks for her latest royal outing.

The Princess of Wales teamed up with Place2Be to meet with little ones as part of a project for Children's Mental Health Week, days after launching her new Shaping Us initiative.

Kate Middleton teamed up with children's mental health charity, Place2Be, to meet with pupils from St John's Primary School and mark the start of Children's Mental Health Week.

Princess Catherine, who is a Patron of Place2Be, sat down with the young students to chat about the importance of mental health and connecting with one another.

During the sweet conversation, Kate, who lives with husband Prince William and kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Adelaide Cottage, made paper chains with the kids and chatted to the children about the important people in their lives.

Keeping her outfit chic and simple for the poignant visit, Kate strayed from her dress collection and looked timeless in a black and white striped crew neck sweater, a pair of belted navy trousers and one of her go-to pairs of gold earrings.

(opens in new tab) Kate Middleton's Alia Hoops, £79 | Spells Of Love (opens in new tab) The Alia Spells Of Love earrings have been worn by the Princess of Wales many times, with the angular, 18k gold plated accessory priced at under £100 and available in rose gold and silver, too!

Wearing her iconic locks in loose curls, Kate added the angular Alia Hoops from Spells Of Love.

The earrings are plated with 18k recycled gold and are available to buy for just £79 ($95).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spells Of Love earrings are certainly one of Kate's jewelry box favorites and we've seen her step out with them adding a sparkle to her ears many times.

Among plenty of other outings, the future Queen Consort chose the earrings for the Wales family's appearance at Cardiff Castle last year and picked them out again last week when she met with more school children to introduce them to Layla's story as part of her Shaping Us launch.

While Kate has plenty of pieces in her jewelry collection worth a huge sum, including Princess Diana's blue sapphire engagement ring, the Princess of Wales regularly opts for more affordable options like the Alia hoops.

She's sported bargain ASOS earrings in the past, regularly wears her Accessorize favorites and is a big fan of Missoma earrings too.