Princess Anne looks right on trend with her own Kate Middleton inspired bobble hat
Princess Anne looked cozy and chic after taking a leaf from Kate Middleton's old style favorite
Princess Anne cut a modern looking figure with her choice of trendy accessory at the Six Nations Rugby game on Saturday. Anne, who is the patron for Scottish rugby, wore a tartan print to cheer on her squad, but it’s her cozy, chic winter hat that has impressed style fans – and has them making connections to past looks from Kate Middleton.
- Princess Anne looked toasty and trendy in a winter bobble hat reminiscent of a classic Kate Middleton look
- Anne wore the bobble hat while cheering on the Scottish rugby team during the Six Nations, where she was accompanied by her husband wearing a matching tartan scarf
- In other royal news, the history of the Prince of Wales coronet, a rare crown William will wear at Charles' coronation
We were obsessed with Kate Middleton’s white bobble hat as the early noughties look came back into fashion, and now Princess Anne is proving she can more than keep up with the trends.
Back in 2018, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended a royal engagement in Sweden and Norway. For the wintry occasion, Kate wore super toasty snow boots and a bobble hat.
While this look was a popular trend back in 2018, the bobble hat is once again being seen in high street stores and adorned on the head of plenty of famous faces and fashionistas.
Proving its re-emergence back on the scene, Princess Anne perfectly nailed the look – with her own unique additions while attending the Six Nations Rugby match between England and Scotland.
The Princess Royal wore a trendy, relaxed Barbour Saltburn Beanie hat. The style includes a black pom-pom on top of the woollen hat with a beige label on it reading "Barbour".
The brand’s website describes the hat as “featuring a traditional faux-fur pom to the top, this must-have women’s accessory is finished with a branded tab to the front for a signature look."
In keeping with her practical nature, the timeless looking accessory is also incredibly affordable, costing just $34 (£27.95).
Anne paired her cozy hat with a green and navy tartan scarf, most likely a nod to the Scottish rugby team who she was cheering on.
The Princess Royal is a patron of the Scotland rugby team, and her and husband Timothy Laurence wore matching tartan scarves as a cute way of showing their support.
The scarves weren’t the only ways Anne’s outfit carried a personal flair. Over the scarf, Anne wore a navy raincoat with the five Olympic rings all in blue.
As the Honorary President of the British Olympic Association, the Olympics are of huge importance to the Princess Royal and, indeed, she played a significant role in the London 2012 games.
She competed as an equestrian herself back in 1976 in Montreal, and her daughter, Zara Tindall, has followed suit.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
