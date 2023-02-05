Princess Anne looks right on trend with her own Kate Middleton inspired bobble hat

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne cut a modern looking figure with her choice of trendy accessory at the Six Nations Rugby game on Saturday. Anne, who is the patron for Scottish rugby, wore a tartan print to cheer on her squad, but it’s her cozy, chic winter hat that has impressed style fans – and has them making connections to past looks from Kate Middleton.

Princess Anne looked toasty and trendy in a winter bobble hat reminiscent of a classic Kate Middleton look

Anne wore the bobble hat while cheering on the Scottish rugby team during the Six Nations, where she was accompanied by her husband wearing a matching tartan scarf

We were obsessed with Kate Middleton’s white bobble hat as the early noughties look came back into fashion, and now Princess Anne is proving she can more than keep up with the trends.

Back in 2018, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended a royal engagement in Sweden and Norway. For the wintry occasion, Kate wore super toasty snow boots and a bobble hat.

While this look was a popular trend back in 2018, the bobble hat is once again being seen in high street stores and adorned on the head of plenty of famous faces and fashionistas.

Proving its re-emergence back on the scene, Princess Anne perfectly nailed the look – with her own unique additions while attending the Six Nations Rugby match between England and Scotland.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Princess Royal wore a trendy, relaxed Barbour Saltburn Beanie hat. The style includes a black pom-pom on top of the woollen hat with a beige label on it reading "Barbour".

The brand’s website describes the hat as “featuring a traditional faux-fur pom to the top, this must-have women’s accessory is finished with a branded tab to the front for a signature look."

In keeping with her practical nature, the timeless looking accessory is also incredibly affordable, costing just $34 (£27.95).

Anne paired her cozy hat with a green and navy tartan scarf, most likely a nod to the Scottish rugby team who she was cheering on.

(Image credit: Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

The Princess Royal is a patron of the Scotland rugby team, and her and husband Timothy Laurence wore matching tartan scarves as a cute way of showing their support.

The scarves weren’t the only ways Anne’s outfit carried a personal flair. Over the scarf, Anne wore a navy raincoat with the five Olympic rings all in blue.

As the Honorary President of the British Olympic Association, the Olympics are of huge importance to the Princess Royal and, indeed, she played a significant role in the London 2012 games.

She competed as an equestrian herself back in 1976 in Montreal, and her daughter, Zara Tindall, has followed suit.