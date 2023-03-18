Where to buy Kate Middleton's beloved green Le Chameau wellies (plus a cheaper version!)

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As a country girl at heart, Kate Middleton is often spotted wearing her favorite green wellies.

Kate Middleton's favorite green wellies are by a french brand called Le Chameau - a brand loved by the Royal Family.

For $242.60 (£200), you can get your hands on the exact pair of wellies Kate likes to wear when she's in the countryside.

From Kate Middleton's designer handbag dupes to Kate Middleton's dresses, royal fans are always keen to emulate the Princess of Wales' wardrobe.

And the latest accessory of Kate Middleton's that's got everyone talking is her trademark green wellies.



(Image credit: Getty/Le Chameau )

Kate's wellies are from Le Chameau, a french brand that is favored by the royal family, and come in at $242.60 (£200).

The boots are made from natural rubber, and each pair of boots gets passed through an impressive 89 people to transform from a block of rubber to the bestselling style.

(opens in new tab) Women's Vierzonord Neoprene Lined Boot Vert Viezon, $242.60 (£200) | Le Chameau (opens in new tab) As comfortable in all conditions as they are on your feet, the Le Chameau Women's Vierzonord is the perfect boot for everyday country life. Famed for being the original rubber wellington boot to feature an adjustable, waterproof gusset, the Vierzonord also boasts a warm, insulating neoprene lining that will keep you warm and comfortable all day.

Or if you don't fancy splurging over $200 on a pair of boots, you can still get Kate Middleton's country look for less as a very similar pair of Hunter boots currently have 52% off.

(opens in new tab) Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots, $72.72 (£59.95) | Country Attire (opens in new tab) With Hunter's signature script branding to the front, these wellies are expertly handmade for providing protection in wet weather conditions. Made with certified Vegan construction and materials, they are fully waterproof and feature an adjustable side strap for a custom calf fit.

Kate will often wear her trusty wellies when she's in the countryside - especially when Kate and William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis travel to Sandringham or Balmoral.

As well as cool green wellington boots, Kate is also a fan of another country classic: Barbour jackets, she's been known to wear the iconic jackets on numerous occasions, following in the footsteps of not only Queen Elizabeth II, but also the late Princess Diana, who were both fans too.

In other Princess of Wales fashion news, Kate Middleton broke her own St Patrick's Day style rule - but there was a pretty good reason why.

Every year, Kate wears a green outfit - usually a tailored coat with matching heels and a hat - but back in 2015, she ditched her traditional green outfit in favor of a grey one for the Irish celebration.

Instead of her usual green ensemble, Kate wore a grey Catherine Walker coat, teamed with a brown hat from Lock & Co. It's speculated that because she was heavily pregnant with Princess Charlotte at the time, this outfit was more comfortable. Understandable!