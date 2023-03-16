The stylish accessory Princess Anne relies on to look polished - and it works for all occasions

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There’s a stylish accessory Princess Anne replies on to look super polished and it works for all occasions - as she’s proved over the years.

Princess Anne has consistently opted for a thin, floaty scarf tied in various different ways to add extra detail to her outfits.

Whether for formal engagements or paired with more casual clothes, the Princess Royal has stayed loyal to this accessory and we can see why!

This royal news comes as we revealed Kate Middleton broke her own St Patrick's Day style rule, but there was a pretty good reason why.

With the spring equinox 2023 almost here many of us might be tempted to consign our scarfs to our fall/winter wardrobe, but given this is the accessory Princess Anne relies on so much it’s worth re-considering. Scarfs needn’t always be bulky and thick, as the more floaty style of scarf is something the Princess Royal has long favored.

Featuring everything from floral to vibrant geometric patterns, Princess Anne loves stepping out in a thinner scarf tied in a variety of ways and no matter the occasion, giving her outfits a polished edge.

(Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images //Image 2: Photo by Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images )

(opens in new tab) Rubbyy Floral Print Satin Scarf | $48/£40 | Ted Baker (opens in new tab) Recreate your own version of Princess Anne's look with this stunning satin scarf that screams springtime with its pastel design. The contrast border and painted flora print make this the perfect choice to add detail to classic outfits.

Last year, Princess Anne was glimpsed wearing a beautiful cream and blue scarf tied simply around her neck as she excitedly watched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace. This coordinated perfectly with her classic blazer, adding a little touch of detail without dazzling with priceless jewelry pieces. We also saw this accessory Princess Anne relies on as she paid her respects to Prince Philip at his funeral in 2021.

Here the understated black and slate-gray tones of the pattern were appropriate for the poignancy of the occasion and possibly also provided warmth on that April day. She wore it tucked inside her black jacket this time, showcasing how thin scarves like this can make excellent layering items too.

(Image credit: Future//Image 1:Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images //Image 2: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Sketchbook Floral Silk Scarf, Pink/Multi |$54/£45| John Lewis (opens in new tab) Make a real statement just like Princess Anne with this fabulous silk scarf. The bright floral design features green and pink flowers on a black background and its square shape means it works brilliantly tied up and gathered.

Tucking in her scarves is something Princess Anne, who is 16th in the royal line of succession, has done many times in the past too. Sometimes she’s even used it as a simple backdrop on which to pin brooches, like she did during a visit to East Midlands International Airport in 1986. Here her gold horse brooch was made all the more visible against her vibrant scarlet scarf.

Princess Anne’s accessory of choice has also been worn in an even more cravat-like style tucked in right against her neck for a pop of color. She did this at the International Boat Show in 2003 and this was a very subtle way to incorporate the accessory Princess Anne relies on without it taking over the entire outfit with its pattern and shades.

(Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images//Image 2: Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

For a floaty and feminine take on this versatile item, Princess Anne has also proved that these thin scarves can look stunning tied in a statement bow. This was how she wore an apricot-toned scarf at Newbury Races in 1985, whilst in 1973 during a visit to Kyiv the King’s sister showed that scarves don’t always look ultra formal.

Pairing a mottled blue scarf tied in a simple knot with a blue shirt and dark jeans, Princess Anne’s look got a whole lot snazzier whilst keeping a sense of casual glamor. These scarfs finish off each of her outfits fabulously and have become part of the senior royal’s quintessential style, especially in the warmer months.

Whether it's a wedding outfit or jeans and a shirt, this accessory Princess Anne relies on is one that can work with so much and epitomizes springtime elegance.