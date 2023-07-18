These rare pictures of Kate Middleton wearing Ugg boots and low rise jeans are giving such nostalgic off duty vibes

Unearthed photographs of Kate Middleton show the Princess of Wales rocking Ugg boots and low rise jeans back before she married Prince William.

Kate Middleton may be a high heels and midi dress sort of woman now, but she was a fan of Ugg boots back in the day.

The Princess of Wales can be seen rocking a pair of tall cream Uggs with some seriously noughties-esque low rise jeans in unearthed photographs from 2007.

Kate Middleton's dress collection and array of high heels are what have made her the envy of fashion fans everywhere, with the Princess of Wales's royal style having become seriously iconic around the world.

Despite being the owner of a closet of gorgeous designer garments, high end handbags and priceless jewellery that she wears for prestigious royal outings and engagements, Princess Catherine used to step out of the house in cool and casual outfits.

And while it's unlikely we'd see the future Queen Consort sporting Ugg boots in public these days, unearthed photos of Kate from before she married Prince William show her teaming the favourite sheepskin footwear with some ultra noughties jeans.

When it comes to casual dressing these days, Princess Catherine usually opts for one of her chicest blazers, a pair of her favourite skinny or mom jeans and a pair of crisp white trainers like her Superga plimsolls or her VEJA sneakers.

But in these snapshots from 2007, taken around four years before the Prince and Princess of Wales's Wesminster Abbey wedding in 2011, a 25-year-old Kate can be seen looking relaxed and a little less polished than she does these days, wearing her comfy sand-coloured Uggs and casual jeans combo with a black collared jacket and a pink and white floral cami top.

Accessorising with a chunky gold buckle belt, a white statement necklace and a white leather handbag, Kate clutched a black umbrella as she stepped out on streets of London.

Classic Tall II Boot in Chestnut, £230 ($200) | Ugg The Classic Tall II Uggs are an old school classic and a super cosy winter essential perfect for braving chillier weather.

Classic Ultra Mini Boot, £145 ($140) | Ugg The Ultra Mini Uggs have been a best-seller in recent years, going viral last winter and becoming a modern winter fashion staple.

While Uggs were all the rage back in the late 2000s and early 2010s, they've had a resurgence in recent years thanks to the popularity of the Ultra Mini Uggs - although we doubt we'll see Catherine in a pair of the cosy sheepskin shoes anytime soon.

Kate's Uggs of choice appear to have been the Tall Ugg boots in the colour Sand, although this colour isn't easy to come by these days.

The most popular Ugg colours on the market are the black, chestnut brown and grey designs, with shorter styles and snuggly slippers now best-sellers.