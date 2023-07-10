Kate Middleton and Duchess Sophie's Wimbledon Ray-Bans are the stylish sunny day essential you need this summer

Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex's Wimbledon sunglasses are the summer accessories that will never go out of style - and the timeless shades are even on sale right now.

Kate Middleton is an avid Wimbledon-goer and regularly rocks her classic Wayfarer Ray-Ban sunglasses as she sits courtside.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has also been spotted relying on Ray-Bans to shield her eyes from the sun at Wimbledon, opting for the Jackie Ooh design.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton's blue and white polka dot dress is one of her favorites to rewear - and it's perfect with white stilettos.

The Princess of Wales is known for having served some incredible style moments at Wimbledon over the years. From her fresh white dress with pleated tiers and shoulder-baring straps in 2011 all the way to her Princess Diana-inspired outfit with a mint green Balmain blazer for Wimbledon 2023, the future Queen Consort never fails to ace her outfits for a day at the Tennis Championships.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And while clean whites, florals and polka dots are her go-to for Wimbledon appearances, Princess Catherine often relies on bold color blocking outfits for the iconic British sporting event too.

Despite Kate going for plenty of dress and heel combinations at Wimbledons of the past, the Princess of Wales has a trusty pair of classic sunglasses she's been photographed rocking in the royal box on various occasions - the Ray-Ban Wayferers.

Original Wayferer Classic, £147 ($171) | Ray-Ban The Ray-Ban Wayferers are one of the brand's most iconic styles, with the classic shades having become a timeless and instantly recognizable fashion staple over the years - so it's not surprising they're Kate Middleton-approved.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking to the Royal Box with Prince William in 2015, Kate chose an all-red dress by one of her favorite British brands, L.K. Bennett, adding her Ray-Ban Wayferer Classics to the mix, having also worn them the previous year with her white Zimmerman Roamer Day Dress.

Princess Catherine wore her favorite Ray-Ban style again in 2016, along with the vibrant yellow Roksanda Ryedale dress with block white panelling.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh is a Ray-Ban fan too. Duchess Sophie, previously known as Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, wore her chic Ray-Ban Jackie Ooh shades when she attended Wimbledon in 2019.

Sophie teamed the sleek sunnies, featuring a butterfly frame and dark gray lenses, with a royal blue patterned Peter Pilotto dress, carrying a unique clutch bag with an unexpectedly sassy message on.

JACKIE OHH Ray-Ban Sunglasses in Polished Black, £185 ($171) | Ray-Ban Duchess Sophie's Wimbledon Ray-Bans of choice appear to be the JACKIE OOH style in Polished Black. The sleek shades feature a butterfly frame shape and grey lenses to keep eyes protected on the sunniest of days.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie's Jackie Ooh Ray-Bans feature a distinctive and flattering frame in an elongated cat eye shape. Available in a range of colors from classic polished black and trendy tortoise shell to subtle brown, with an array of lens shades to choose from.

Sophie appears to be the owner of a pair in polished black with gray lenses, shielding her eyes from the UV rays while remaining neutral and easy to wear with anything.