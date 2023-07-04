Kate Middleton was the essence of summer in her fresh white Wimbledon dress with pleated tiers and shoulder-baring straps

Kate Middleton channeled serious summer energy in a fresh white, tiered dress at her first Wimbledon as a royal family member back in 2011.

The Princess of Wales was the essence of summer in a bright white, pleated dress for her first Wimbledon as a member of the royal family, sporting a glowing tan and a bouncy blow dry.

Kate teamed the Temperley London piece with a pair of stilettos for day seven of Wimbledon, just months after marrying Prince William.

In other royal news, we're obsessed with Carole Middleton's thick 80s bangs in this old photo of her as a new mom with newborn Princess Catherine.

Kate Middleton has aced it with her Wimbledon looks over the years, from her ultra preppy outfit from the 2012 tournament to her clean white linen dress in 2019, the Princess of Wales never fails to nail courtside chic.

And with Wimbledon 2023 off to a start, we can't help but look back with heart eyes at the perfect hot day dress Kate wore to her first Wimbledon as a royal in 2011, just months after she tied the knot with Prince William at Westminster Abbey in April.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sporting radiantly bronzed skin, Princess Catherine complimented her tan in Wimbledon white, baring her sun-kissed shoulders in the Moraiah dress by Temperley London.

Sitting in the Royal Box alongside new husband Prince William to watch Andy Murray play France’s Richard Gasquet on day seven of the tournament, Catherine served the perfect Wimbledon look in the three-tiered pleated summer frock.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The timeless warm weather number also featured a metal zip back and shoulder straps with an overlapping petal detail.

Kate completed the look with a smokey eye makeup look and a super healthy complexion, sporting her signature bouncy girls and keeping it simple with a pair of patent nude heels by L.K Bennett.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for jewelry, Catherine wore her sapphire and diamond engagement ring previously worn by Princess Diana, along with sapphire and diamond earrings inspired by the iconic royal ring.

Tennis lover Kate also accessorized with a gold charm bracelet thought to be gifted to her by Queen Camilla, featuring both of the pair's cyphers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Flash forward to Kate's first appearance at Wimbledon 2023 and Kate stepped out in mint a mint green Balmain blazer, featuring white collar and button detailing.

The Princess of Wales teamed the $2,750 (£1,950) Double-Breasted Teo-Tone Crepe Blazer with Gianvito Rossi white heeled pumps and a long, pleated white dress, seemingly taking style inspiration from Princess Diana.

Linen Blend Tailored Single Breasted Blazer, (£59.00) $105.00| M&S This M&S linen blend mint green blazer is a great affordable option if you want to replicate Kate's first Wimbledon outfit of 2023. Cut in an elegant tailored fit, the single-breasted design features a smart button closure and a classic notched lapel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stepping out in the drizzly London weather, Kate carried her go-to Mulberry Amberley White Grain Leather Crossbody.

Her jewelry choice was an affordable one, with the future Queen Consort opting for her Chunky Knot Baroque Pearl Earrings which are priced at $91 (£72)