How to watch Wimbledon 2023 and which royals could make an appearance and when?

For tennis fans the matter of how to watch Wimbledon 2023 is likely at the forefront of their minds as the Championships have now returned, promising some epic matches and high-profile appearances.

Summer means a pretty full calendar for British sports lovers, with everything from Royal Ascot to Henley Regatta to enjoy. Wimbledon is another iconic annual event as tennis greats from across the world come together on the grass courts. And it’s not just the skilled drop shots and powerful forehand shots that attract plenty of attention. Each year members of the Royal Family and celebrities step out to watch the matches, with several high-profile Royal Box appearances likely this year.

For fellow tennis fans who’ve secured a coveted ticket the time has now come to decide what to wear to Wimbledon as the Championships kicked off on July 3. But if you aren’t going in person this year, here’s how to watch Wimbledon 2023 at home as we share our predictions for the Royal Family members who could be making an appearance - and when…

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

How to watch Wimbledon 2023 in the UK

UK-based tennis fans can watch Wimbledon 2023 live coverage for free via BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer for the whole of the fortnight. Whilst the best action will air on BBC One and BBC Two, all of the matches will be streamed live on iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website and app. For those who want even more Wimbledon excitement to enjoy, video clips, live scores and commentaries will also be made available on the BBC Sport website and app. Those who would prefer to listen rather than watch Wimbledon can do so via BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds with their live commentary.

Today at Wimbledon has also returned and will be broadcast every evening of the Championships from 9pm BST. This dives into the day’s major talking points and a more in-depth discussion and look at the matches.

(Image credit: Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Clare Balding will take on the role of lead presenter and according to the BBC will be joined by the likes of John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and many more stars from the tennis world. Sadly, if you’re going to be on vacation abroad during Wimbledon fortnight then you won’t be able to watch as you normally would at home in the UK.

Luckily there’s an easy solution and you can use a VPN to continue watching. This is a handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. They say, “It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express.”

ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE Ranked among one of the fastest VPN providers, this risk-free service is also compatible with all of your devices. Enjoy access to almost any streaming service, and if you don't like it there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: Download and install the VPN following ExpressVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Wimbledon 2023 online.

(Image credit: Future)

How to watch Wimbledon 2023 in the US

For those interested in discovering how to watch Wimbledon 2023 in the US, then the places to head are ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+, with ABC showing weekend matches. ESPN+ subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and subscribers to Disney+ and Hulu can also add an ESPN+ subscription into your existing bundle. You’ll just have to be prepared for some early starts if you want to watch the live ESPN coverage given the time difference with the UK and the 10:30 or 11am BST matches that often kick off a day’s schedule.

(Image credit: Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Which Royal Family members could be at Wimbledon 2023 and when?

Alongside the astonishing tennis skills being showcased at Wimbledon other key talking points each year are Wimbledon fashion and, of course, which royals could be attending. Although we don’t know yet who could make an appearance at Wimbledon 2023 before it ends on July 16, based on previous years certain royals are likely to be glimpsed there. In 2022 the Princess of Wales - who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and an avid tennis fan - attended four times, but not until later on in the tournament.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Prince William attended twice alongside Kate Middleton, whilst Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attended Day 12. Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, their son Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Lady Frederick Windsor all attended on Day 14.The royals who made the earliest appearance were Zara and Mike Tindall on Day 2 and it’s possible they could also choose to attend this year on one of the earlier days.

In other previous years the Duchess of Edinburgh has also gone to Wimbledon just over half-way through the Championships. Although she didn’t go last year it’s possible she could make her Wimbledon return this year at some point.

So far in 2023 Prince Michael of Kent - part of the extended Royal Family - has been glimpsed watching the matches. It seems very likely that plenty of other royals will be making an appearance as Wimbledon continues.