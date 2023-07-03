Kate Middleton's preppy Wimbledon look still intrigues us

Kate Middleton always shows up in style for Wimbledon - and in honor of 2023 Wimbledon kicking off this week, we're taking a look back at one of Kate's best looks from the tennis matches over a decade ago.

Okay, yes, Wimbledon is meant to be an event for sports spectators and tennis fanatics alike to join together and celebrate some of the world's best tennis players - but it's also a great time for fashion lovers to gather and observe what celebrities and A-listers are wearing at the annual tennis matches.

Kate Middleton is one of the most observed celebrities who attends Wimbledon every year, often with her mother Carole Middleton, who is devoted to attending the world-famous tournament. In the past, Kate has been spectacular at deciding what to wear to Wimbledon, and has worn a series of incredible outfits, from pastel dresses to... well, more pastel dresses, pretty much.

She has debuted a slew of incredible dresses for Wimbledon and is certainly sure to sport some fabulous look for 2023 Wimbledon (which just kicked off today) - but her dress from Wimbledon 2012 was particularly ahead of its time, and we're taking a peek back at the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In what the kids are calling "quiet luxury" nowadays, Kate debuted this absolutely stunning cable-knit dress at Wimbledon over 10 years ago with Prince William. The couple was indeed married by this point, and matched her sapphire engagement ring perfectly to the white and navy blue look.

While watching from the Royal Box on Centre Court for men's quarter-finals day, wearing a beautiful dress designed by McQueen - a designer who is not uncommon in Kate's sartorial arsenal. The sailor-style dress looked perfect on the Princess (then Duchess), finished with an elegant tie that completed her v-neck cut and had a clean hem right at her knees.

To accessorize the outfit, she wore a black, quilted clutch bag, as well as a pair of navy blue LK Bennett pump heels - another brand that Kate wears quite frequently for royal engagements.

Luckily, for those wanting to replicate the mature look, we've found a dupe dress that will fit the bill and still remains stylish - perfect for any spring or summer occasion.

Navy and White Stripe Long Sleeve Knit Tunic, $198 (£156) | Tuckernuck This dress is sure to be a fan-favorite this season. After all, what's not to love about preppy, nautical stripes - especially when you have a nice suntan like Kate Middleton often does?

Although she didn't sport them on this specific day in 2012, Kate Middleton is also known to wear her signature pair of Finlay sunglasses while attending Wimbledon - a cat eye shape that remains timeless and elegant, just like her navy blue and white dress.