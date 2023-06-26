Kate Middleton's white Wimbledon look is a lesson on how to dress stylishly in the heat and that micro bag is *the dream*

Kate Middleton's sophisticated Wimbledon outfit is the perfect example of how to dress elegantly in the heat.

If you're struggling with how to dress for the heat, Kate Middleton has the answer when it comes to summer fashion.

The Princess of Wales wore a gorgeous white dress to Wimbledon back in 2019 and we're totally obsessed with her look.

From Kate Middleton's dresses to her handbag collection and favorite white sneakers, the Princess of Wales is the envy of many royal fashion lovers.

And she didn't disappoint when she attended Wimbledon back in 2019 when the Princess of Wales - who was then known as the Duchess of Cambridge - was the picture of sophistication wearing a color combination she often sports - black and white.

An ideal option for the summer heat, Kate's white dress is a gorgeous floaty material, perfect for the heat. And we're obsessed with the black buttons and black bow belt from Alexander McQueen, giving the outfit a sophisticated, classic twist.

The dress is from the brand Suzannah (one of Kate's favorites), and this dress specifically is known as the Flippy Wiggle dress.

Kate also wore a small black bow brooch, matching her waist belt and black buttons. She teamed the outfit with a pair of simple black court heels, and brought the look together with a stylish rattan and black micro bag.

She also paired the look with her classic Ray-Ban sunglasses, which she's worn to other Wimbledon matches in years past.

Kate Middleton stunned in black and white once again when she wore a signature polka-dot style with a nostalgic nod to Princess Diana when she attended Order of the Garter.

The Princess of Wales looked wonderful as she stepped out in a bespoke Alessandra Rich polka-dot silk midi dress. The dress featured a high neck with structured shoulders and sleeves, a cinched-in waist, and a below-the-knee length skirt. The dress was the perfect look for the day and seemed to emulate some of the dresses previously worn by Princess Diana.

In June 2022, the Princess of Wales wore a stylish pussy bow, white and black polka dot gown to Ascot from designer Alessandra Rich. This dress was very similar to her Order of the Garter look - and were both made by the same designer.