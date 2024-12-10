Amanda Holden took December style to the cosiest level in Zara ankle boots, her Fair Isle hat and scarf and fluffy plum coat

Until we saw Amanda Holden wearing her fluffy plum jacket, a matching Holland Cooper Fair Isle jumper, scarf and hat trio all paired with gorgeous Zara boots, we didn't know our wardrobes needed every single item pronto.

Amanda really embraced cosy festive chic on her way to work at the Heart Radio Breakfast Show this week. We've recently lusted after the Holland Cooper trench coat and black dress ensemble the presenter was spotted wearing during another walk to the Heart office - the coat is also a favourite of Kate Middleton, meaning we covet it even more. We also love her affinity with monochrome and how she can make an all grey tailored outfit the most exciting outfit we've ever cast our eyes upon - Amanda is a style icon.

Stepping out in a more casual look but still with the glamorous edge she carries off so effortlessly, Amanda's latest casually festive look is about to be added straight to our winter capsule wardrobe. Holland Cooper is a favourite of Amanda's, and she wore the brands Jennifer roll neck knit and matching Fair Isle hat and scarf.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Amanda's Look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She wore her of her favourite coats over the top - the plum Hope faux fur jacket from The Frankie Shop, which is completely sold out online currently. The star completed the look with burgundy leggings from Sosandar, black Zara boots and an Aspinal of London leather tote bag.

We love the delicate detail in Amanda's Holland Cooper Fair Isle matching set - the white of the garments is a lovely contrast against the burgundy and plum hues of the rest of the outfit, while the small burgundy detail of the knit ties in perfectly.

She wore her signature long blonde hair down and straight, and accessorised with some dainty silver earrings and the dark, oversized shades she's fond of wearing when she's out and about. The presenter even completed the festive feel of her attire by carrying a large sprig of mistletoe - a sweet part of yuletide tradition.