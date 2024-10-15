Amanda Holden proves all-grey dressing is far from dull in flattering suit trousers and the coat of our dreams - her casual style is so glamorous
Amanda Holden's grey tailored coat is a stunning statement piece we're desperate to get our hands on
We're recreating Amanda Holden's stunning monochrome outfit this winter, with her striking designer coat creating the perfect casual-chic look.
Monochrome outfits are everywhere right now, with sultry all black styles, crisp white outfits, and oh-so-trendy burgundy looks taking centre stage in the world of fashion.
But knowing how to put together one-colour outfits, even with the variety of celebrity inspiration out there, can be difficult. All white looks present the ever-present worry of red wine stains and all black outfits may be sultry, but they can also feel too subtle when you want a statement look. Well, we're taking style notes from Amanda Holden's monochrome grey look that proves the colour is anything but dull - it's actually incredibly sophisticated.
Shop Amanda Holden's Look
With a pleated front creating a stunning and sharp look, these relaxed-fit and wide leg suit trousers from M&S are a comfortable and timeless staple for the cooler months. The high waist is super flattering and the versatile grey tone makes them a great basic to have in your wardrobe.
Made from a super soft and cosy pure merino wool, this grey collared jumper from M&S is cut to a regular fit for a relaxed yet chic feel. The button fastening at the neck adds a pop of interest, while the ribbed detail across the fabric gives it a neat and sophisticated finish.
Boasting a stunning speckled jacquard effect across its fabric, this longline coat from Mango is a chic piece that will take any casual look to another level. The straight fit with a lapel V-neck collar gives an effortlessly put-together look, with the grey tone working for monochrome outfits as well as any other day-to-day look.
With the same straight leg and high-rise silhouette as Amanda's sleek suit trousers, this pair from H&M are a great piece to recreate her look with. The tailored style, with loose-fitting legs and a concealed elasticated waist, looks so sleek thanks to the woven fabric and we love the pleated detail at the front.
As stylish as it is cosy, this knitted zip-up jumper from Mango is a great piece that can be worn done up as a turtle neck or, if you undo the zip and fold down the collar, as a shirt-style top for a more formal look. The form-hugging fit is so flattering and we love the ribbed texture.
A great choice of flattering winter coat, this longline grey jacket from New Look is made of a heavyweight borg material to keep you cosy no matter the weather. The large notch lapel collar is designed to be wrapped up to your neck if caught out in the cold, while the relaxed straight fit allows you to layer jumpers and thermal wear underneath easily.
Spotted out in London, Amanda cut a flattering figure in a pair of wide-leg suit trousers with a crisp font pleated detail adding a formal touch to her look.
Highlighting her waist with a thin, grey-toned leather belt, she tucked a matching grey-toned knitted jumper, the Ribbed Collared Jumper from Reiss, into the high-waisted hem of her trousers. With a more lowkey feel than a blouse or collared shirt, the top's exaggerated collar detail brought a sophisticated touch to the look while the form-hugging silhouette of the bodice perfectly balanced out the wider leg of her trousers.
With a pair of simple white court shoes, matching leather handbag and some black sunglasses accessorising her look, it was Amanda's dreamy tailored coat that created a real statement.
The long, thick and cosy Mabel Double Breasted Long Line Coat from All Saints boasts an abstract houndstooth-like design, with a mix of grey and white wool creating a stunning and elevated look - If you looking to keep warm in style, you can't find much better inspiration than with this stunning outfit!
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
