Amanda Holden stuns in Kate Middleton's designer trench coat with black dress and a touch of Dior

Amanda Holden was chicness personified as she stepped out in a tartan trench coat that has royal approval - and the clean lines of her bodycon midi prove a black dress is never boring.

Amanda once again proves she never puts a foot out of line when it comes to classic, elegant dressing, leaving us dashing out to recreate her look for our very own winter capsule wardrobe. Pictured on her way to her work at Heart Radio, the presenter stunned in a black bodycon midi dress, teamed with simple black court shoes and the iconic Dior Saddle Bag. The star's tartan coat oozed royal charm, which is no surprise considering it's a staple also favoured by the Princess of Wales.

Caroline Parr, woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor, loves Amanda's contemporary take on a style of dress some might think to be a little retro.

"Bandage dresses might be a trend you thought left in the Noughties, but Amanda is showing us the stylish way to bring them bang up to date. The ankle-grazing length and sleek long sleeves are super flattering. Throw in a Dior saddle bag, plus Kate Middleton's instantly recognisable check coat slung over her shoulders and this is a very chic approach to winter dressing," Caroline says.

Steal Amanda's Style

We also love how Amanda has her coat casually draped over her shoulders, adding a touch of warmth while allowing her dress to really shine. Of course, when the cold weather really sets in, the fully lined, long trench-inspired outerwear will come into its own, and nothing screams winter like a classic tartan.

Amanda's signature blonde locks were worn as she favours them the most - in a flowing, loosely curled waterfall of well maintained highlights. Often matching her shades with her outfit, Amanda's oversized sunglasses added a slightly more bold touch to what is delicately understated attire.

It's impossible to overlook the fact she's sporting one of the most iconic designer handbags, the vintage classic Dior Saddle bag offsetting everything else she's chosen perfectly. Excuse us while we run as fast as we can to grab ourselves this Amanda look - because style has honestly never looked so effortless.