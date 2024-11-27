Amanda Holden stuns in Kate Middleton's designer trench coat with black dress and a touch of Dior
The simple lines gave her an insanely chic look
Amanda Holden was chicness personified as she stepped out in a tartan trench coat that has royal approval - and the clean lines of her bodycon midi prove a black dress is never boring.
Amanda once again proves she never puts a foot out of line when it comes to classic, elegant dressing, leaving us dashing out to recreate her look for our very own winter capsule wardrobe. Pictured on her way to her work at Heart Radio, the presenter stunned in a black bodycon midi dress, teamed with simple black court shoes and the iconic Dior Saddle Bag. The star's tartan coat oozed royal charm, which is no surprise considering it's a staple also favoured by the Princess of Wales.
Caroline Parr, woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor, loves Amanda's contemporary take on a style of dress some might think to be a little retro.
"Bandage dresses might be a trend you thought left in the Noughties, but Amanda is showing us the stylish way to bring them bang up to date. The ankle-grazing length and sleek long sleeves are super flattering. Throw in a Dior saddle bag, plus Kate Middleton's instantly recognisable check coat slung over her shoulders and this is a very chic approach to winter dressing," Caroline says.
Steal Amanda's Style
A simple, long sleeve ruched midi dress that showcases a form-fitting shape in ultra-soft jersey. This bodycon dress offers a sleek, polished look that can be dressed up or down, while the ruching accents the silhouette.
Long sleeves and a flattering neckline make this stretch-jersey bodycon mini dress both a flattering fit, and perfect for a year-long capsule wardrobe. Side ruching compliments adds a further interesting and flattering detail.
Bring some pure, understated luxury into your wardrobe with this elegant bodycon dress. Double-layered to give the most flattering silhouette, the design features detachable shoulder pads, along with an elegant high neck and long sleeves.
Exact match!
A longline wool with a relaxed silhouette, this versatile coat is perfect to layer with a classic garments for the ultimate in sophistication.
A beautiful Bruar-designed ladies single breasted full length tartan coat, featuring gold-effect military style buttons. Fully lined for comfort, this coat will make a life-long contemporary staple of any wardrobe.
Wool-blend fabric and a timeless checked pattern, makes this Joules coat a very stylish choice. Complete with a double-breasted buttoned front and self-tie belt, the trench-inspired design gives a smart yet refined look.
Exact match!
Amanda carries the legendary Dior Saddle Bag with saddle flap, D stirrup strap and magnetic pull, and antique gold-finish metal CD signature on either side of the handle.
Combining comfort and style and a detachable shoulder strap, this asymmetric shoulder bag features the Dune signature branding on the front.
We also love how Amanda has her coat casually draped over her shoulders, adding a touch of warmth while allowing her dress to really shine. Of course, when the cold weather really sets in, the fully lined, long trench-inspired outerwear will come into its own, and nothing screams winter like a classic tartan.
Amanda's signature blonde locks were worn as she favours them the most - in a flowing, loosely curled waterfall of well maintained highlights. Often matching her shades with her outfit, Amanda's oversized sunglasses added a slightly more bold touch to what is delicately understated attire.
It's impossible to overlook the fact she's sporting one of the most iconic designer handbags, the vintage classic Dior Saddle bag offsetting everything else she's chosen perfectly. Excuse us while we run as fast as we can to grab ourselves this Amanda look - because style has honestly never looked so effortless.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
