These are the timeless designer handbags that will truly stand the test of time, from the Fendi Baguette to the Hermès Kelly

For fashion fans, nothing can beat the sartorial power of a designer handbag. Whilst the market is saturated with beautifully crafted and stylish pieces, the legacy of classic and timeless styles cannot be beaten.

From the iconic Birkin to lesser-known silhouettes from The Row, a designer handbag is a purchase that can last you a lifetime. And whilst many of the most famous silhouettes out there are decades old, they will never lose their appeal or fashion credentials.

Whether you're deciding which bag to treat yourself to or you want to expand your fashion knowledge by familiarising yourself with the most recognisable accessories out there, these are the 32 best designer handbags to invest in and have on your radar.

The most timeless designer handbags

Chanel classic flap

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It doesn't get much more iconic than the classic Chanel flap - undoubtedly one of the best Chanel bags out there. The style first hit shelves back in 1955 and it has retained its cult status ever since. Practical, versatile, and recognisable from a mile off, it's one of the most timeless designer bags money can buy.

Little Book of Chanel: £13.99 at Amazon Detailing the life and legacy of Coco Chanel, this book will take you from the very first Chanel design up to the present day - a brilliant buy for any fashion fanatic.

Hermès Birkin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even the least fashion-forward among us know about the Birkin. Dating back to the 1980s, it's a true symbol of wealth and luxury and shows no signs of losing its revere. The structured shape has been imitated countless times by other designers, but nothing is quite as good as the Birkin.

Gucci Jackie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Narrowing down the best Gucci bags isn't easy, but the Jackie ranks high on the list. Endlessly versatile thanks to the adjustable strap whilst being understated and chic, it's the perfect shoulder bag for any occasion.

Loewe Puzzle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish fashion house Loewe is probably best known for its puzzle bag. Designed by creative director Jonathan Anderson in 2014, it quickly caught the attention of the fashion crowd. Both quirky and sophisticated, it will never lose its appeal.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fendi Baguette

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to know how to dress like Carrie Bradshaw, a Fendi baguette is key. There are countless iterations of this style, each as gorgeous as the next. Surprisingly spacious and recognisable without being garish, it's one of the most timeless shoulder bags out there.

Louis Vuitton Speedy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Louis Vuitton monogram is iconic for all the right reasons and it really shines in the Speedy silhouette. Originally designed to be used as luggage, the Speedy is the ideal little runaround bag that you'll spot on the arms of guests at every fashion week.

Mulberry Bayswater

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A favourite of supermodel Kate Moss, the Mulberry Bayswater is a true do-it-all handbag that can survive some wear and tear. The sleek, minimalist design makes it a brilliant all rounder that will never go out of style, and it offers plenty of room for the essentials.

Gucci Horsebit 1955

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gucci's signature horsebit design is one of the Italian fashion house's best. This compact crossbody edition offers buckets of practicality with equal amounts of charm, no matter what colourway or pattern you go for.

Burberry Rocking Horse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Burberry handbags may not be quite as well known as other accessories on the market, but they're deserving of attention. The playful rocking horse bag is characterised by its rounded shape and innovative b fastening that always turns heads.

Loewe Basket tote

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Basket bags will never lose their appeal, especially in a summer capsule wardrobe, but none are quite as good as the Loewe tote. With the label's signature monogram and an oversized silhouette suitable for holiday essentials, it is a seasonal staple that will stay stylish for years to come.

Gucci Dionysus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A crossbody bag with a true luxury feel, the Gucci Dionysus has fans including Beyoncé. Inspired by Greek mythology, the design transcends time and trends with a beautifully elegant finish.

The Row Margaux

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Founded by the Olsen twins in 2006, The Row is a luxury label that quickly joined the ranks of beloved designer brands. Its most popular bag is the Margaux, a structured piece that has been said to rival the Birkin in terms of its timeless design and high quality.

Gucci Marmont

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being one of Gucci's newer designs, the Marmont has joined the ranks of the Italian brand's iconic styles. Launched in 2016 by creative director Alessandro Michele, it is often seen in velvet textures and bright hues that set it apart from other crossbody bags on the market.

Yves Saint Laurent Loulou

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It doesn't get much better than the best YSL handbags. The quilted Loulou manages to be both eye-catching and sleek, as well as practical for everyday wear. It will elevate any outfit in an instant and add a refined edge to your wardrobe.

Louis Vuitton Neverfull

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Neverfull is probably the most recognisable Louis Vuitton bag. Despite its popularity, it never seems to lose its sophisticated feel. The ultimate tote bag, it is one of the most practical and timeless designer bag investments.

Dior Saddle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dior's Saddle bag is the epitome of unique sophistication. The unusual shape makes it an instant standout, and it looks just as good in every colourway. For a timeless designer bag with edge, look no further.

Bottega Veneta Jodie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bottega's Jodie bag has been imitated many times, but nothing can quite live up to the original. The woven style is instantly recognisable without the need for a monogram, giving it a truly timeless finish.

Prada Cleo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prada's Cleo is the perfect mini bag. Its rounded shape is unlike other small shoulder bags, and nothing can beat the triangular enamel logo that defines Prada. Debuted in 2021, the Cleo has a distinctly modern feel that isn't too overtly trendy, making it the ideal statement accessory.

Yves Saint Laurent Kate

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It doesn't get much more timeless than a sleek rectangular crossbody. YSL's Kate is similar to the iconic Loulou but with an even more refined finish, making it one of the French label's most enduring handbags on offer.

Miu Miu Wander

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miu Miu's Wander bag completely defines the brand. Playful and retro, its signature texture livens up any outfit without compromising on sophistication. Available in countless hues, it can slot into any capsule wardrobe.

Hermès Kelly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Similar to the Birkin but with some more modern touches, the Hermès Kelly was redesigned multiple times before it became the beautiful design we know today. Available in large and mini sizes, it looks just as good in every iteration, with the brand's staple structured shape and clean lines.

Dior Lady Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Dior's most mature and enduring handbags, the Lady Dior is a true standout. From the metallic hardware and boxy shape to the quilted finish, it has all the elements of a perfect designer handbag in a compact size that you can carry anywhere.

Prada Re Nylon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nylon might not be the first material you associate with high fashion, but Prada managed to make it unbeatably chic. The re-edition nylon bag has remained one of the most popular designer bags on the market for decades, with a simple silhouette that will always be trendy.

Bottega Veneta Andiamo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Loose and slouchy, the Andiamo manages to be simultaneously relaxed and sophisticated thanks to the tote shape and premium metal hardware. The drawstring detailing is a unique feature that works beautifully with the woven texture, whilst the premium leather ensures it will age wonderfully.

Dior Book Tote

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dior's Book Tote was created by Maria Grazia Chiuri using inspiration from the Dior archives, speaking to its timelessness. Structured and clean with a stylish repeat monogram, it is the brand's hero tote that's designed for everyday wear.

Chloe Marcie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloe bags are fairly underrated in the fashion world, but the Marcie is easily one of the most stylish accessories on the market that also offers ample space. The horse shoe detailing gives it a clear premium feel whilst the monochromatic palette keeps it wearable and versatile.

Isabel Marant Oskan Moon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie has been spotted wearing the Isabel Marant Oskan Moon bag, speaking to its timelessly chic appeal. The contrast of the smooth leather finish and stud detailing makes it both modern and enduring.

Balenciaga City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Balenciaga's City bag has remained popular since its launch in 2001. A favourite with celebrities and fashion fans alike, it's a trendy take on a tote that still boasts countless timeless features. From the mini handles to the hardware, it is a practical pick with endless potential.

Prada Galleria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Made in 2007, the Galleria was originally named after the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II - Italy's oldest shopping gallery and a world-famous Milan landmark. Just as beautiful as its namesake, the bag is clean, sophisticated and enduring.

Stella McCartney Falabella

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stella McCartney's Falabella is named after a breed of horse and is notably cruelty-free, made from eco-friendly materials. It has been reimagined countless times since its launch in 2010 and looks just as chic in every edition.

Celine Triomphe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Celine's Triomphe is instantly recognisable for all the right reasons. The metal monogram is what really makes this crossbody style sing, with a high-end feel that fashion lovers flock towards.

Jacquemus Bambino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Bambino combines playful colours with a sleek silhouette, making for the ultimate timeless accessory for vibrant hue lovers. The envelope style draws on classic flap bags with its own unique twist that has made it a true it-bag.