Princess Catherine wows in signature polka-dot style with nostalgic nod to Princess Diana as she attends Order of the Garter

Princess Catherine wowed in her signature polka-dot style as the royal stepped out with other senior members of the family for an important engagement.

Princess Catherine and other royals attended the Order of the Garder Service on Monday, June 19, 2023.

The Princess of Wales looked wonderful as she stepped out in a white and black ensemble.

The Princess of Wales looked wonderful on Monday as she stepped out in a bespoke Alessandra Rich polka-dot silk midi dress. The dress featured a high neck with structured shoulders and sleeves, a cinched-in waist, and a below-the-knee length skirt. The dress was the perfect look for the day and seemed to emulate some of the dresses previously worn by Princess Diana.

(Image credit: Future: Getty /Canva)

In June 2022, the Princess of Wales wore a stylish pussy bow white and black polka dot gown to Ascot from designer Alessandra Rich. This dress was very similar to her Order of the Garter look - and made by the same designer.

Both of these dresses were also similar to the style of the white and black polka dot dress first worn by Princess Diana in 1988. The late Princess looked stunning as she attended Ascot in this fashionable ensemble and matched her polka dot look with pearl accessories.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To accessorize, the Princess wore a pair of Alessandra Rich shoes, the Alessandra 'Fab 105’ Two-Tone Pumps in White and Black which she has been snapped in before. She also wore a Philip Treacy hat and a pair of Diana's pearl drop earrings that are made from white gold and diamonds and were the perfect subtle tribute to the late Princess of Wales.

As one of the key royals who inherited Diana's jewelry from her husband, the Princess has made sure to wear her famous pieces for a number of events. Only a couple of days ago, Princess Catherine stunned in a symbolic green Andrew Gn dress, Diana's earrings, and a Philip Treacy hat as she makes history at Trooping the Colour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans loved this look on the Princess and many flocked to social media to compare the Princess to some of their favorite best-dressed leading ladies. "Giving me Eliza Doolittle My Fair Lady vibes," said one fan. "Definitely giving off Pretty Woman vibes. She is so beautiful, pure class," said another.

"Whoever helps Catherine with her wardrobe deserves a medal! She always looks beautiful in her clothes and her hats are gorgeous!" said one fan who loved her look.

Another reposted some images of the Princess and suggested that she perhaps opted for a darker makeup look. "Here are some better pictures of Catherine! What’s interesting is that I feel like her lip color is a bit darker than what we normally see. Seems like we’re seeing more branching out!" said the fan.

Typically, Kate Middleton's lipstick is the perfect pink, so this darker berry look was a welcome addition and a splash of color for the Princess's look!