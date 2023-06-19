Prince William’s subtle tribute to absent royal in his Father’s Day post might make you a little emotional

Prince William’s subtle tribute to an absent royal in his Father’s Day post might make you a little emotional and not everyone would’ve noticed it.

The Prince of Wales shared a special new photo of himself with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to mark Father’s Day this year.

Though many fans might not have spotted it, there’s a hidden detail in this sweet snap that could be seen as a nod to another royal.

This royal news comes as we revealed why Prince William's Trooping the Colour parade as King will mark a huge change not seen for generations.

Saturday, June 17 saw working members of the immediate and extended Royal Family come together to mark King Charles’ first official birthday as monarch at Trooping the Colour. Whilst King Charles rose to the challenge and rode on horseback alongside Prince William, fans were also delighted to see Prince George, Charlotte and Louis too. They traveled in a carriage with Princess Kate and Queen Camilla back to Buckingham Palace where they joined their grandfather on the balcony to watch the flypast.

Princess Charlotte and Prince William’s bond shone through and the doting dad took to social media a day later to share new pictures of him with all three children for Father’s Day. If this wasn’t sweet enough, Prince William’s subtle tribute to Queen Elizabeth in the photos is incredibly heartfelt.

Photographed by Millie Pilkington who also took Princess Charlotte’s birthday portrait and Prince Louis’ birthday photo this year, the new snaps show the Wales kids beaming as they're embraced by their dad. In the second photo Prince Louis has moved from Prince William’s lap to throw his arms around his neck as all four displayed a slightly less formal approach.

What some people might not have spotted, though, is the detailing on the bench they’re sitting on. Snippets of writing can be seen carved into the wood, including what appears to be “birthday” and the date 21st April, 2016. This was the date of the late Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday and according to reports, this bench could apparently have been a gift to Queen Elizabeth in honor of her milestone birthday.

(Image credit: Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Even if it wasn't specifically a present for Her Majesty, it looks to have been made in recognition of her 90th birthday, which saw the release of a new photo of Her Majesty, King Charles, Prince William and Prince George for a stamp to mark the occasion. And with so much thought put into the details by the royals it was likely no accident that Prince William, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis were photographed sitting upon such an important bench.

This could indicate that Prince William’s subtle tribute, whilst not the focus of the picture, was perhaps deliberate. It’s incredibly heart-warming to think that he likely either chose or approved the decision to be photographed sitting on something that perhaps reminds him and his children of Queen Elizabeth.

(Image credit: Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

They all had a close bond with her and Prince William has expressed gratitude that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis forged so many precious memories with her and how she was always there for him.

“My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives,” he declared in a statement after Queen Elizabeth passed away. “She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.”