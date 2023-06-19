Why Prince William’s Trooping the Colour parade as King will mark huge change not seen for generations

Prince William’s Trooping the Colour parade as King will mark a huge change not seen for generations.

The Prince of Wales recently rode on horseback as Colonel of the Welsh Guards during King Charles’ first Trooping the Colour parade as monarch.

It’s expected that Prince William will continue the parade tradition when he ascends to the throne but it will also mark a major departure for the Royal Family.

Whilst King Charles rose to the challenge at Trooping the Colour on June 17 he wasn’t alone as Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward all joined him in riding on horseback. Held annually to mark the monarch’s official birthday, this year was King Charles’ first Trooping the Colour as King and all eyes were on him and his fellow working royals as they traveled back to Buckingham Palace and watched the RAF Flypast. As Trooping the Colour has taken place for hundreds of years it’s likely Prince William will keep this going when he ascends to the throne in future.

However, Prince William’s Trooping the Colour parade as King will see a change not seen for many generations. Whilst King Charles, Queen Elizabeth and King George IV’s actual birthdays are in colder months, Prince William was born in June.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

According to the Household Division it was determined in 1748 that Trooping the Colour would mark the Sovereign’s official birthday and this became an annual event in 1760. King Edward VII reportedly kept the parade within the months of May and June, supposedly because his own birthday fell in November when the weather is not the most suitable for an outdoors parade.

King Charles is also born in November, whilst Queen Elizabeth was born in April when it is still very unpredictable weather-wise in the UK and her father King George IV was born in December. His Majesty’s recent Trooping the Colour parade took place in June, just like both of his predecessors, as it’s generally a lot warmer then.

However, Queen Elizabeth’s grandfather King George V was born - like Prince William - in June.

(Image credit: Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

During his reign the parade took place during his birth month and sometimes on his actual birth date itself, June 3rd. If Prince William upholds the Trooping the Colour tradition when he’s King then he will be the first monarch since his great-great-grandfather to celebrate his actual birthday in the same month as his official birthday parade.

It’s potentially possible that given Prince William is born in June anyway the decision could be taken to shift the Trooping the Colour date to be his actual birthday.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Throughout Queen Elizabeth’s reign it was generally held on the second Saturday of June and King Charles’ first Trooping the Colour took place on the third Saturday of June 2023. If Prince William were to move his to the fourth Saturday of June then that would seem to be closest to his birthday.

Alternatively, he could follow his father or grandmother’s schedule pattern in June instead. Either way, Prince William’s Trooping the Colour as King would be very different to several generations of his family given his summertime birthday. His decision in the future will also be intriguing as it could set a new Trooping the Colour precedent, given his eldest son Prince George is born in July.