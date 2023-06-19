Princess Charlotte and Prince William's adorable bond clear in tender balcony moment and fans are totally obsessed

Princess Charlotte and Prince William's bond is crystal clear in adorable footage captured during Trooping the Colour

Princess Charlotte of Wales is seen during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne.
(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Princess Charlotte and Prince William's bond is clear as day as the pair stepped out alongside other members of the Royal Family to see the official flypast for Trooping the Colour. 

Prince William, Prince of Wales (Colonel of the Welsh Guards) and Princess Charlotte of Wales watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional military parade held at Horse Guards Parade to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte and Prince William's bond was captured by eagle-eyed royal fans who observed the tender moment between the pair. Standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his hands on his daughter's shoulders, the Princess reached up and held his hands tight. 

This level of affection and hands-on parenting is something more on the modern side for members of the British Royal Family and fans are totally loving it.

lovely moment between prince william and princess charlotte

"So lovely to see them able to be a more relaxed loving family at these events, rather than the formality when Queen was reigning," commented one TikTok user.

As Prince William's Father's Day photo shows - being a hands-on parent is something he's really committed to. 

He's proven time and time again that he's dedicated to supporting his kids and is especially supportive of their individual passions - especially the ones they share. One example of this is Princess Charlotte's love of soccer.

Ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final, the Prince visited the England Women's team at St George's Park. HELLO! reports that he was keen as mustard to pass on a message from his only daughter - who's a huge footie fan.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend a children's party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada on September 29, 2016 in Victoria, Canada.

(Image credit: Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal. She said 'Please tell them that.' She's a budding star for the future," said the proud dad.

The Prince and Princess also made a super cute video message for the Lionesses, on the day of the final.

"We both want to wish the lionesses the best of luck tonight," said William. "You've done amazingly well in the competition and we're rooting for you all the way!"

Princess Charlotte then added, "good luck! I hope you win. Bye!"

Princess Charlotte and Prince William's bond is evidenced further by the super cute monicker he has for her. Prince William's nickname for Princess Charlotte is 'mignonette,' which is a French word meaning 'cute' or 'small.' The international moniker was overheard at a public engagement.

The Sun reported that the cute nickname was overheard during a video shared on the Kensington Royal social media accounts.

Princess Charlotte may be growing up fast, but we're sure that she'll always be mignonette to her adoring dad!

