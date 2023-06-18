Prince William’s Father’s Day photo is a delight as ever – but it’s Princess Charlotte, not Prince Louis, who’s stealing the show with this adorable detail
The Father’s Day photo of Prince William and his three children has been shared by Kensington Palace
For Father’s Day, Kensington Palace has shared a touching new photo of the Prince of Wales with his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Despite Louis nearly always stealing the show - as he did with Trooping the Colour – it’s Charlotte’s missing tooth in the photo that has everyone reminiscing on how fast they’re growing up.
- Prince William is seen relaxing with his three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, in a newly-released photo to celebrate Father’s Day
- The photo shows them all wearing matching shades of blue – a classic color for the Wales’ – as Louis clambers all over his dad and Charlotte flashes a big grin (minus one tooth)
- In other royal news, why Princess Anne wore military uniform to Trooping the Colour but Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton did not
It’s been a big week for the men of the Royal Family. King Charles had his first ever Trooping the Colour birthday parade as reigning monarch on Saturday, June 17.
His Majesty revived a decades old tradition for his first ever birthday parade – riding on horseback for the celebrations. The last time a monarch did this was the late Queen Elizabeth II, who stopped riding in 1986.
Charles also received a sweet surprise from the Royal Air Force, who flew over Buckingham Palace in the formation of CR – Charles’ insignia, standing for Charles Rex.
And now today, it’s William’s turn to get some of the spotlight. At least from his three children – who adorably matched with pops of red at Trooping the Colour.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all seen posing alongside their Dad in an utterly adorable new snap released to celebrate Father’s Day.
All four are wearing matching shades of blue – a color reportedly chosen for a specific reason within the Royal Family.
In the photo – taken on the Windsor estate by photographer Millie Pilkington – Louis, as we’ve come to expect, is typically excitable and commands the focus, beaming at the camera while climbing all over his father.
Prince George – looking almost as tall as Prince William despite only being 10-years-old – is much more composed, as is Princess Charlotte.
However, there’s a small detail about Princess Charlotte’s warm grin that has royal fans in their feelings – the young Princess is missing a tooth.
How quickly they grow up!
Fans also picked up on a small detail with George’s hair, praising the family for embracing a more natural, messy look.
As one fan commented, William and wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales are giving their three children “a real childhood.”
Another touching detail that many have overlooked is that the bench the family are sitting on has a touching significance – it was a bench dedicated to the late Queen upon her 90th birthday.
A sweet photograph that puts family at the heart of everything.
