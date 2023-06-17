What is Trooping the Colour, how did the tradition start and how can you watch it live?

King Charles will enjoy another day of ceremony today (June 17) but unlike his coronation, it’s more of a celebration than a daunting moment of history. Charles will be honored with his first ever Trooping the Colour as monarch. Wondering what it all actually means and how the tradition started?

King Charles will be celebrated with the King’s Parade today – the annual Trooping the Colour parade which marks one of the sovereign’s birthdays

Over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will take part in the military parade, in a ceremony which dates back to 1748

King Charles will celebrate one of his birthdays (more on that below) with Trooping the Colour today (June 17).

It’s Charles’ first as reigning monarch, and he’s looking to make a mark. He will revive a tradition not seen in over 30 years.

But as everyone eagerly awaits to see what the likes of the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh wear to the fabulously ceremonial affair, what is it all about and how did it become a tradition?

What happens during Trooping the Colour?

Trooping the Colour is a parade for the monarch’s birthday.

The ceremonial celebration today will see His Majesty the King inspect the Horse Guard troops at Whitehall in London, where he will greet the soldiers with a royal salute.

There will also be a performance from the military bands before the Regimental Colour flag will be passed across ranks of soldiers.

The King’s foot guards will then march past His Majesty and head out on parade in a route towards Buckingham Palace, where they will retake the salute.

Thousands of people come out to watch the annual parade, and a number of royals will be present on the balcony.

Where does Trooping the Colour take place?

The ceremony always takes place on Horse Guards Parade in London.

Horse Guards Parade is the ceremonial parade ground in St James's Park. Horse Guards is the building with a clock tower over an archway, and remains the official entrance to St James's and Buckingham Palace.

Horse Guards dates from the eighteenth century and was designed by William Kent, the then Chief Architect to George II.

Why is it called Trooping the Colour?

The term "trooped" or "trooping" comes from a tradition of the British Army – in order for troops to understand the different regiment’s colours, officers would march in-between the ranks of troops who stood in lines waving their colours.

"Colours" is another way of describing the regimental flags of the British Army’s different units, and were used to help troops quickly identify their unit on the battlefield.

Each year, a different regiment’s Colours are trooped.

A 41-gun salute takes place in Green Park afterwards, followed by the highlight of the day for many – the royals taking to the balcony.

Trooping the Colour 2023 takes place on Saturday, June 17. However, this date isn’t a fixed one for the ceremony.

For example, Trooping the Colour 2022 – the last of Queen Elizabeth’s – took place on June 2.

The date usually lands sometime in June, when the UK’s weather is typically drier and warmer. And the reason for that goes back centuries.

How did Trooping the Colour start?

The annual event has taken place since 1758, when thousands headed to the capital to partake in King George II’s official birthday celebrations.

King George, who was actually born in November, felt the weather would be too cold at that time of year for a birthday parade.

Therefore, he decided to combine his birthday celebration with an annual military parade taking place in the summer, creating a tradition that remains to this day.

This is why the late Queen had two birthdays (officially born in April), and Charles will continue the tradition.

Like George before him, Charles was also born in November.

How to watch Trooping the Colour?

Fans in the UK can watch live from 10:30am on BBC and BBC iPlayer.

Fans elsewhere in the world can stream live from the official YouTube channel.