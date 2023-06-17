What is the dress code for Trooping the Colour?

This year's Trooping the Colour will mark King Charles III's first birthday event as monarch with many aspects of the occasion set to make history - but what will the royals be wearing for it?

Trooping the Colour is a very important occasion for the royal family and the event's dress code reflects this, with many royals expected to be wearing official uniform.

For those royals without military titles, the dress code means there are certain 'forbidden' items that will definitely not be making an appearance.

In other royal news, The family tradition King Charles could uphold in honor of Queen Elizabeth that might mean a special summer trip for the Wales kids.

Today marks the first Trooping the Colour of King Charles III's reign. The event is set to be a spectacle, with the King rising to the challenge of riding on horseback in the parade - the first time a monarch has done so since 1986. The day will also make up for the disappointing RAF flypast seen during the Coronation last month, with plans for an extended flypast to take place today during the celebrations.

So while Buckingham Palace still refuses to comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Trooping the Colour invite, though the pair aren't expected to turn up, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to be attendance and, after missing out on Easter with the royals, Lady Louise Windsor is also reportedly attending the event for her first high-profile appearance in months.

Meanwhile, royal fans are eagerly awaiting to see which royals will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony. This year's balcony appearance is a particularly exciting one as it's reported that it will show off The King's new “streamlined” vision of the monarchy opposed to Queen Elizabeth's usual approach of filling the space with both the immediate and extended Royal Family.

So as we wait in anticipation for the event to begin, what can we expect to see the royals wearing for this special occasion?

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

There is no official, set dress code for those attending Tooping the Colour but there are certain requirements attendees must adhere to. This not only includes the royals who will be seen in the parade, but also those who have bought tickets to the event.

The website for The Household Division, the division of the British Army who are responsible for performing public duties and state ceremonies in London and Windsor, explains that people attending 'are encouraged to look smart.'

They share, "This is a formal State Ceremonial Parade in the presence of His Majesty The King. Those attending are required to dress accordingly.

"Morning dress, lounge suit or jacket, tie and trousers, equivalent for ladies (no denim, shorts or sandals). Serving Military personnel may wear Ceremonial Day uniform (with medals) or equivalent.

"Hats are optional but are recommended for paying the necessary compliments to His Majesty and the Colours as they pass, as well as giving the necessary protection from the sun. Umbrellas/parasols are not permitted to avoid obstructing views."

Royals with military titles like Prince William and Princess Anne, and attendees who are serving Military personnel, will be expected to wear their Ceremonial Day uniforms with medals.

(Image credit: Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

For Kate Middleton's very first Trooping the Colour event back in 2011 she wore a stunning outfit designed by Alexander McQueen, who has been her go-to designer for many event looks since marrying into the Royal Family.

For the occasion she wore a white peplum coat with a flattering structured bodice and slight puffed sleeves that created a fashion forward look while still adhering to the formalwear dress code. She paired the look with a black hat and kept her jewellery to a minimum, showing off just her gorgeous engagement ring for the event.

Perhaps hailing back to her first Trooping the Colour event, for last year's celebrations Kate again chose a white ensemble by Alexander McQueen. In true fashion, the white coat dress was one she had worn before during the Eden Project for G7 reception.

Kate accessorised the chic look with a Philip Treacey hat and paid tribute to Prince William's late mother Princess Diana with a pair of sapphire and diamond earrings she once wore.