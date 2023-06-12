The dramatic statement King Charles could make within days as he prepares for heartbreaking occasion

There’s a dramatic statement King Charles could make within days as he prepares for a heartbreaking occasion.

His Majesty will turn 75 in November but he’s celebrating his official birthday on June 17 with the annual Trooping the Color parade.

This year’s event will be the first Trooping the Color parade since Queen Elizabeth’s death and could see King Charles set a precedent when it comes to his family.

Many fans might not have gotten over the spectacular scenes from King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation procession yet, but we’ll soon be seeing regiments come together for His Majesty again. Although King Charles won’t turn 75 until November, his official birthday will be marked on June 17 with the Trooping the Color parade. Ahead of this big day, Prince William issued a powerful message of gratitude for the Welsh Guards’ dedication after his Colonel’s Review.

But whilst there will no doubt be a lot of joy felt by the Royal Family at Trooping the Color, it will also be tinged with heartbreak and King Charles could make a bold statement. Trooping the Color 2023 will be the first since Queen Elizabeth died and King Charles became monarch.

His Majesty might feel the loss of his beloved mother at his milestone event that was so closely associated with her birthday for 70 years and it’s also been speculated that Prince Harry and Meghan won’t be making the trip over for it. There’s also a dramatic statement King Charles could make which might make it even more bittersweet.

For his first Trooping the Color as King it will be interesting to see who appears on the Buckingham Palace balcony. During Queen Elizabeth’s reign most of the immediate and extended Royal Family joined her there to watch the RAF flypast. Her final Trooping the Color balcony appearance was restricted to working royals and their children but this was also a special version for her Jubilee.

So far the Palace has so far simply declared that “members of the Royal Family” will be on the balcony. So it’s possible His Majesty could bring back Queen Elizabeth’s traditional approach and have most of his nearest and dearest joining him.

If King Charles decides just to have working royals that could be very telling following months of speculation that he’s keen to “streamline” the monarchy. It might signal that the days of seeing the likes of Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall on the balcony are sadly over if he sets this as a new Trooping the Color precedent.

A huge amount of attention is paid to choices like this - something shown last year when a a source claimed to The Mirror that Queen Elizabeth’s final balcony appearance at the end of the Jubilee weekend could’ve sent a conscious message.

“Her Majesty believes it will send a strong message to the world, that despite the family’s trials and tribulations over the past few years, those at the very top are united in getting on with the job, sharing her sense of duty and dedication to serving the people of this country and the Commonwealth,” they alleged.

The same amount of thought could have also gone into her final Trooping the Color appearance and King Charles will likely be just as carefully considering his choice. Fans will just have to wait until the day to find out but it's expected that at least working royals like the Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence will be joining him on the balcony.