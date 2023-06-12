Queen Camilla nails the wide-leg trend in incredible bold blue jumpsuit that exudes elegance

Queen Camilla's blue jumpsuit was the star of the show as she hosted a reception this week for the inaugural Queen's Reading Room Literary Festival at Hampton Court Palace.

The Queen's Reading Room had its first festival this summer at Hampton Court Palace on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

The Queen looked fabulous as she was joined by a number of literary figures and celebrities for this exciting occasion.

Queen Camilla looked fantastic as she stepped out in Surrey to host a literary festival on Sunday, June 11. The event was attended by several special guests including Dame Judi Dench, and Joanna Lumley who all dressed to impress at this important charitable event at Hampton Court Palace.

For this engagement, the Queen wore a wide-leg bold blue jumpsuit with a fitted style around the torso and three-quarter-length sleeves. The jumpsuit was a custom Anna Valentine design and was the perfect fit and flare look that perfectly complimented the Queen. The look is perfect for the summer and there are many brands that have created very similar jumpsuits that are perfect for weddings or formal occasions this season.

Ashley Jumpsuit, Cobalt Blue (£240.00) $85.00 | Aspiga Kept refined with a v-neckline and long sleeves, this jumpsuit from Aspiga is shaped to a straight leg and is cut from breezy viscose. A truly versatile piece, this one is sure to be something you will wear again and again.

Priscilla Jumpsuit, (£169.00) $355.00 | Hobbs Flattering in silhouette, effortless elegance is easy to achieve with the Priscilla jumpsuit in your wardrobe this season. This jumpsuit is sleeveless with a v-neck, wide leg, zip up the back, ans structured waist detail.

This isn't the first time we have seen the Queen in this jumpsuit as she wore the exact same look for the King's Coronation Concert in May. The Queen was one of the three royals who copied Queen Elizabeth’s iconic signature style at the coronation concert as she opted for a classic color block moment in this blue ensemble.

However, at the Concert the Queen jazzed up this look with a pair of statement earrings, for this charitable event she opted to accessorize in a more low-key way without any earrings and with a pair of comfortable black shoes that were good for walking around the festival space.

It was also reported that Queen Camilla almost missed this important engagement as she was held up by transportation problems ahead of the event. Fortunately, King Charles was already at the event so was able to step in for his wife when she was supposed to greet the attendees at a reception ahead of the event.