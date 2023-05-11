The three royals who copied Queen Elizabeth’s iconic signature style at the coronation concert

Three royals copied Queen Elizabeth’s iconic signature style at the coronation concert as they made a bold fashion statement.

Queen Camilla, Princess Catherine and Zara Tindall seemed to have all taken some serious inspiration from the late Queen Elizabeth with their coronation looks.

At the coronation concert all three opted for bright outfits, with two in particular choosing full color-block looks that Queen Elizabeth was known for.

This royal news comes as it was revealed why Princess Charlotte could defy Prince Harry’s “trap” fears and “prove him wrong”.

From Queen Camilla’s coronation dress with subtle embroidered details to Princess Beatrice’s hot pink dress, the King and Queen’s coronation gave us plenty of outfits to inspire us. But it wasn’t just the day itself that provided some memorable royal looks. Stepping out at Windsor Castle on May 7, Lady Louise Windsor’s coronation concert outfit showcased black and gold as a glamorous combination. Meanwhile, three royals copied Queen Elizabeth’s iconic signature style and wowed us with their seriously bold looks.

Having worn floor-length white gowns for the coronation itself, Queen Camilla and Princess Catherine opted for primary colors for the concert. Whilst the Queen Consort wowed in an electric blue tunic-style dress, the Princess of Wales went equally stand-out with a red pants suit.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images// Image 2:Photo by KIN CHEUNG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Tailored Double Breasted Blazer | $75.43/£59.99 | Zara (opens in new tab) Add a splash of color to your closet this spring-summer with this bold cherry-red blazer. With a double-breasted design and elegant lapels this smart piece can add extra detail to day or night outfits.

Both royals chose colors that are featured heavily on the British flag, giving their outfits a patriotic edge to them. However, they weren’t the only ones to decide that the coronation concert called for a striking pop of color. Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, went all out with an emerald-green blazer that did all the talking. Underneath she kept her outfit more classic with a black shirt and pants, but the overall impression remained very vibrant.

Colorful outfits and particularly vivid shades were the late Queen Elizabeth’s ultimate closet must-haves. Throughout her milestone 70 year reign she was rarely seen in public wearing anything muted or more neutral. She also favored full on color-blocking and consistently matched her hat to her dress or coat.

(Image credit: Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Linen Blazer, Green | $62.87/£49.99 | Zara (opens in new tab) Recreate your own version of Zara Tindall's coronation concert look with this emerald green blazer. Made from 100% linen, the shoulder pads and turned up cuffs give this piece beautiful structure.

At the coronation concert, Queen Camilla and Princess Catherine both mirrored Queen Elizabeth’s fully color-blocked looks with their own outfits. Meanwhile, whilst Zara’s coronation concert outfit wasn’t all one shade like her cousin-in-law and aunt, her blazer was certainly as bright as her late grandmother’s favored color palette.

As a non-working royal Zara’s outfit, whilst still formal for the occasion, was a little more relaxed than the very structured, color-block looks of Queen Camilla and Princess Catherine and she can often be a little more daring with her clothing choices. Although all three royals copied Queen Elizabeth’s signature style in some way at the coronation concert, the Queen and Princess of Wales have been seen taking a small step away from it in recent months.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Whilst Queen Elizabeth regularly wore hats to public engagements, this is one fashion choice her daughter-in-law and granddaughter-in-law don’t favor so much. Queen Camilla and Princess Catherine do wear hats for very formal occasions but on day-to-day engagements they’ve taken a perhaps more contemporary approach and choose not to wear them. In this way that can be seen to be honoring Queen Elizabeth with their color choices and also forging their own royal fashion path.