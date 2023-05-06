Princess Beatrice’s hot pink dress for King Charles’ coronation pays tribute to absent daughter

Princess Beatrice’s hot pink dress for King Charles’ coronation paid sweet tribute to her absent daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Beatrice wowed in a chic fuchsia pink belted dress to her uncle King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation on May 6.

The Princess attended with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi but not their daughter Sienna - although she did nod to her with her choice of outfit.

From Queen Camilla’s coronation outfit with its deep symbolism to Princess Catherine and Princess Charlotte matching leaf tiaras, the royal outfits at King Charles’ coronation have been truly spectacular. This includes those worn by those who aren’t working royals, including the King’s niece Princess Beatrice. She attended the ceremony with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and was seated amongst prominent members of the immediate and extended Royal Family, from her sister Princess Eugenie to Prince Michael of Kent.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Fans who were hoping to see more of the late Queen’s great-grandchildren on the day of the service might have been disappointed not to see Princess Beatrice’s daughter. However, Princess Beatrice’s hot pink dress for the coronation honored Sienna Mapelli Mozzi in the cutest way.

For this national occasion, Princess Beatrice stepped out in a $878/£695 bright pink Beulah London (opens in new tab) midi dress featuring a fitted bodice, circle skirt and belt which accentuated her silhouette. Its high neck created a more formal and elegant dimension to the dress which was perfectly balanced with its statement puffed sleeves, blending classic and modern styles as the royals always do so well.

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Instead of pairing it with accessories in complementary shades, Princess Beatrice’s hot pink dress was showcased all the more because of her choice of nude court heels, gold embellished bag and a gold Emily London (opens in new tab) headband. This was quite a contrast to the jewel-encrusted glamor we’ve seen before from the late Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras, but was the perfect fashion-forward touch.

This headband was formal without being too high profile on King Charles and Queen Camilla’s big day and Princess Beatrice wore her hair in soft waves held back by it. Although it’s completely understandable that her 18-month-old daughter Sienna wasn’t at the service given her age and that no other royal great-grandchildren other than the Wales children were there, her mom did nod to her with her dress.

(Image credit: Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice’s hot pink dress is a Beulah London design known as the ‘Sienna’ dress and also comes in a cornflower blue. Given how much thought would’ve gone into what the Princess was going to wear to such a momentous national and family occasion, it’s likely that this name and its link to her daughter didn’t go unnoticed.

Her decision to wear the Sienna dress in her daughter’s absence could be seen as a special tribute to her. Earlier this month Princess Eugenie shared a photo of her niece and son August that was our first ever glimpse of Sienna Mapelli Mozzi since she was born in September 2021. When she might be seen in public remains to be seen but it’s certainly sweet that Princess Beatrice’s hot pink dress for the coronation bears her name.