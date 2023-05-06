Princess Catherine and Princess Charlotte match in sparkling leaf tiaras and Alexander McQueen dresses for incredible mini-me moment at coronation

Princess Catherine and Princess Charlotte looked incredible as they stepped out in matching silver tiaras and coordinating dresses for the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.

Arriving at King Charles's coronation ceremony with the new monarch and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales were followed by their youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

While Prince George was busy undertaking his major role as a Page of Honor for his grandfather, Princess Charlotte, eight, marked a special first as she debuted a tiara for the momentous royal event.

Charlotte's silver headpiece seemingly matched with the one worn by her mother, Princess Catherine, who looked remarkable in a silver bullion Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece, featuring intricate leaf detailing.

Catherine was a vision in her custom-made Sarah Burton and Alexander McQueen dress, adorned with silver bullion and rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock embroidery, representing the four United Kingdom nations.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte teamed with her mom in a matching Alexander McQueen dress and cape, featuring the same ivory satin stitch embroidery, with both wearing their brunette locks in intricate up-dos.

Princess Charlotte perfectly played the role of the doting big sister, holding five-year-old Prince Louis's hand as the Wales family arrived for the ceremony.

Little Prince Louis looked smart in a bespoke outfit by Savile Row tailor Dege and Skinner, wearing head-to-toe dark tones in a Hainsworth Garter blue doeskin tunic featuring a lace-embellished collar and cuffs.

Walking alongside her husband, Prince William, through the iconic building where they married 12 years ago, Princess Catherine seemingly paid subtle homage to her wedding day with her magnificent gown.

Catherine's famous wedding dress was also designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen when she walked down the aisle in April 2011, with her choice for the coronation seemingly creating a touching full circle moment for the future Queen Consort.