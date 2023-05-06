The charming way Kate Middleton’s unique coronation headpiece paid utmost respect to King Charles

For today’s coronation ceremony, all eyes were on Kate Middleton, with fans eager to see what the princess would wear.

Kate shunned a traditional tiara from the Royal Family’s vault in favor of a unique new headpiece.

But her custom headpiece has a super sweet link to King Charles.

For months, speculation has been mounting around what Kate Middleton will wear for King Charles’ coronation but today all has been revealed with the princess wearing a white gown by Alexander McQueen (opens in new tab) for the extravagant ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Kate has long been a fan of the British brand, and, of course, wore a custom Alexander McQueen wedding dress designed by Sarah Burton for her wedding to Prince Wiliam back in 2011. For her wedding, she borrowed one of Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras - the Cartier Halo knot tiara, a brilliant headpiece made up of hundreds of baguette and brilliant-cut diamonds.

Royal fans and fashion lovers alike have been wondering for months which tiara Kate will wear for King Charles’ coronation and today all has been revealed as she opted for a brand new headpiece designed by Alexander McQueen and London-based milliner Jess Collett (opens in new tab). The unique design is made from silver bullion and crystal, finished off with silver threadwork in the shape of leaves echoing the ‘nature’ theme of the event. Kate also adorably twinned with Princess Charlotte who wore a mini version of the sparkling leaf tiara.

While most of us are familiar with the work of fashion house Alexander McQueen, Jess Collett is not as widely known but there’s a sweet story behind the milliner’s brand and that’s where King Charles comes in. 25 years ago Jess secured her very first loan from The Princes Trust to help build up her business, she shared a sweet image to her Instagram profile thanking King Charles and the trust for their support.

Fans of the milliner were quick to compliment Jess on her stunning designs for both Princess Kate and Charlotte with one saying, “Just seen that Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte are wearing your hats - absolutely brilliant” while the Princes Trust were keen to thank Jess for her work too, “Thanks for being such a special part of our history and sharing your #PrincesTrust story today.” they shared.

So it turns out that while Kate shunned ancient tradition by choosing a brand new headpiece, it was actually a massive showcase of her affection for King Charles.