Amanda Holden's shimmering sword sequin skirt just took our festive excitement up a notch with its serious tinsel vibes
Amanda paired her dazzling piece with a cute embellished jumper
We love how much Amanda is embracing the run up to Christmas with the seasonal touches added to her outfits. As to be expected from the stylish star, festive meets insanely chic as she seamlessly blends perfect style with nods towards the upcoming festivities. The presenter's recent cosy look with a Fair Isle twist had us running to emulate her outfit, and now we're coveting her black Whistles sword sequin skirt and adorable embellished roll neck jumper. The Whistles skirt is currently in the sale, but you'll need to move quickly to grab one because they're selling fast.
Amanda shared the outfit with her Instagram followers, discussing her attire as she walked through her office at Heart Radio where she presents the Breakfast Show. Paired with black tights and simple black court shoes, the shimmering skirt really stands out and all elements of the ensemble can easily mix and match all year round as part of a capsule wardrobe.
A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)
A photo posted by on
Emulate Amanda's Style
Exact match!
This Sword Sequin Mini Skirt is a real head-turner, and will steal the spotlight wherever you go. Adorned with shimmering sequins in a classic shade, this skirt captivates at every angle. Cut in a mini length, this is the perfect statement piece for any party or event.
Glamorous and shimmering, this figure-showcasing bodycon skirt boasts velvet fabrication adorned with sparkling sequins. Lined for comfort, it's finished with a concealed zip fastening. The skirt can be teamed with a host of items and colours, and is perfect for any capsule wardrobe.
Designed in classic black, the Dolly skirt features sequin tassels throughout, falling to a midi length above the knee. For more sparkle and tassels, the skirt also has a matching Dolly jacket for a coordinated look.
Sparkle up your knitwear selection with this gorgeous black jumper. It's decorated all over with tiny sequins and complete with neatly ribbed edges.
We dare you to resist this sequin embellished jumper, which is one of the prettiest we've ever seen, and perfect for the festive season.
The gorgeous swish of the sword sequins on Amanda's skirt not only brought serious tinsel-esque vibes, but completely stood out against her simple accessories. Speaking on her Instagram video, Amanda shared that one of her reasons for loving the Whistles skirt is that it doesn't drop sequins everywhere.
"It hasn't shed," she explains, adding, "You know normally when you wear sequins they fall all over the floor and you can see where you've been? None of that." The presenter also showed off her patent faux croc bag - she says the Midi Mayfair 2 is the "perfect size," and it really is a seriously stylish accompaniment to her outfit.
