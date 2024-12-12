Amanda Holden's shimmering sword sequin skirt just took our festive excitement up a notch with its serious tinsel vibes

Amanda Holden is Christmas ready in a dazzling sword sequin skirt and seriously cute embellished jumper - now we want a skirt that embodies shimmering tinsel.

We love how much Amanda is embracing the run up to Christmas with the seasonal touches added to her outfits. As to be expected from the stylish star, festive meets insanely chic as she seamlessly blends perfect style with nods towards the upcoming festivities. The presenter's recent cosy look with a Fair Isle twist had us running to emulate her outfit, and now we're coveting her black Whistles sword sequin skirt and adorable embellished roll neck jumper. The Whistles skirt is currently in the sale, but you'll need to move quickly to grab one because they're selling fast.

Amanda shared the outfit with her Instagram followers, discussing her attire as she walked through her office at Heart Radio where she presents the Breakfast Show. Paired with black tights and simple black court shoes, the shimmering skirt really stands out and all elements of the ensemble can easily mix and match all year round as part of a capsule wardrobe.

A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) A photo posted by on

Emulate Amanda's Style

The gorgeous swish of the sword sequins on Amanda's skirt not only brought serious tinsel-esque vibes, but completely stood out against her simple accessories. Speaking on her Instagram video, Amanda shared that one of her reasons for loving the Whistles skirt is that it doesn't drop sequins everywhere.

"It hasn't shed," she explains, adding, "You know normally when you wear sequins they fall all over the floor and you can see where you've been? None of that." The presenter also showed off her patent faux croc bag - she says the Midi Mayfair 2 is the "perfect size," and it really is a seriously stylish accompaniment to her outfit.