What is Princess Catherine wearing to King Charles’ coronation?

Princess Catherine has previously hinted what she might wear to the King’s coronation on May 6 - including ‘something blue’ and a royal tiara.

With King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation just a few days away, royal fans are desperate to know more details.

We already know the roles some of the royals are going to play, including little Prince George as the Page of Honor.

It’s also been revealed by Buckingham Palace that Prince Harry will be flying back from LA to attend the ceremony, while his wife Meghan Markle will stay at home with their children.

But we are still unsure as to what Princess Catherine may be wearing… so here’s everything we know!

(Image credit: Samir Hussein / Contributor/Getty Images)

What is Princess Catherine wearing to the King’s coronation?

We won’t find out exactly what Princess Catherine has decided to wear until the day itself, however one expert has assured fans it will be ‘demure’.

Stylist Miranda Holder told the Express, “She’s going to wear an incredible gown. My money is either a Packham, or a McQueen, as they seem to be the two she ends to turn to for these occasions.

“She’ll definitely have it modified to suit her, that is something they often do, is they’ll take a design and then make it even more modest so that Kate fits the bill of our demure future Queen."

There has also been a clue as to what color Kate will wear, after the Princess of Wales shared a huge hint last week.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

During a joint outing to Birmingham with her husband, Prince William, the pair stopped and chatted to This Morning host Alison Hammond.

Alison then revealed Kate had hinted to her what she might be wearing, telling viewers, "I said, 'What are you wearing for the coronation?' Because I said to her, 'I'm feeling like you're going to wear blue.'"

Kate reportedly replied, "There is a hint of blue!"

This could have also been alluding to another accessory in the form of a sash.

At the state banquet and Diplomatic reception last year, the Princess donned a blue sash, which signifies her position as a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

This is the highest ranking of chivalry personally awarded by the late Queen Elizabeth II for being in her service.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Will Princess Catherine wear a tiara to the King’s coronation?

While King Charles III and Queen Camilla will certainly be wearing crowns on the day of their coronation, we’re not sure whether Kate will be wearing one too.

People reports that it's possible Kate may break royal tradition as the ceremony is set to be less formal than previous coronations.

Royal jewelry expert Lauren Kiehna told the publication, "I'm certainly hoping we'll see coronation tiaras, but it's possible that Charles is following the example of some of his European counterparts, like the King of the Netherlands, and setting a daytime formal dress code for the event.

"That would mean that we could still see some grand jewels, like necklaces, brooches and earrings but no tiaras. I'll be sad if that's true but it may just be another part of the 'de-formalizing' of the British royal world that has taken place over the last several decades."