Queen Camilla’s confirmed coronation crown makes radical departure from tradition - but will it feature controversial stone?

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla’s coronation crown is a radical departure from tradition and it’s finally been revealed whether it’ll feature a controversial stone.

Queen Camilla’s coronation crown has been confirmed by the Palace ahead of the coronation day in May.

She’s set to wear the Queen’s grandmother’s coronation crown after months of speculation about whether she’d wear one with the Koh-i-Noor Diamond set in it.

This royal news comes as Princess Anne is forced to ignore 'blood Princess' title when it comes to this royal.

With King Charles’ coronation day drawing ever nearer, more details have finally been announced, from the schedule for the UK bank holiday coronation weekend to King Charles’ coronation emblem. Amid all the building excitement speculation over which crown Queen Consort Camilla would be wearing for the big day has also been rife. She is set to be crowned on the same day as His Majesty and it was thought Queen Camilla might not wear the late Queen Mother’s crown for the big day. Instead, some suggested it was possible Queen Camilla could be given a mysterious crown amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Koh-i-Noor diamond.

Now, the months of speculation are at an end as Queen Camilla’s coronation crown has finally been confirmed - and it breaks with recent royal tradition in an intriguingly cost-conscious way…

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

What is Queen Camilla’s coronation crown?

Queen Camilla’s coronation crown is Queen Mary’s Crown which has already been removed from the Tower of London ready to be re-sized ahead of the May 6 coronation. As revealed by the Royal Family website (opens in new tab), this marks the first time in “recent history” that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a Queen Consort instead of a new crown being made.

(Image credit: Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

This has been done in the “interests of sustainability and efficiency”, according to the Buckingham Palace announcement. The last time a Queen Consort’s crown has been re-used was by Queen Caroline, the wife of King George II, in the 18th century when she wore Queen Mary of Modena’s crown.

However, some changes will be made other than the re-sizing, in keeping with another tradition which involves the insertion of jewels that are unique to the occasion and which showcase the Queen Consort’s personal style. The alterations will also pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds being added into Queen Camilla’s coronation crown.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

These precious stones were often worn by Queen Elizabeth as brooches and were part of the monarch’s personal jewelry collection. Especially given her “sincere wish” expressed in 2022 that her daughter-in-law would be known as Queen Consort in the future, this decision to incorporate her stones in the crown could be seen as especially heartfelt.

A brief history of Queen Camilla’s coronation crown

Just like plenty of Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras, Queen Camilla’s coronation crown has a long and fascinating history behind it. Inspired by Queen Alexandra’s crown in 1902, Queen Mary’s Crown was made for her 1911 coronation by Garrards and was commissioned by the Queen herself. Queen Mary was Queen Elizabeth’s grandmother and she wore her coronation crown in different ways over the years.

(Image credit: Photo by Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Whilst its iconic form is that of a traditional crown, it can also be worn without the arches as a glamorous circlet. It’s in this style that Queen Mary wore this fabulous jewelry piece to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth’s father King George VI.

Queen Camilla’s coronation crown features over 2,000 diamonds, both brilliant-cut and rose-cut. The Cullinan diamonds that are going to be added into the crown for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation have previously been set into it. Cullinan III and IV were in the crown for Queen Mary’s coordination and Cullinan V was added in for King George VI’s coronation to complete the circlet look.

(Image credit: Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

The Palace has confirmed that half of the eight arches will be removed by the time Queen Camilla wears the crown in May 2023. As expected, St Edward’s Crown will be used for the King’s coronation on the same day though Queen Elizabeth’s third coronation crown isn’t something he’s likely going to wear during the day.

Will Queen Camilla’s coronation crown have the Koh-i-Noor Diamond in it?

Most of the speculation that’s been surrounding Queen Camilla’s coronation crown has been over whether the Koh-i-Noor Diamond will be in it or not and the answer to that is no. It’s been confirmed that Queen Mary’s Crown will not have the Koh-i-Noor in it. The controversial jewel had been set in the late Queen Mother’s coronation crown which was laid on her coffin for her funeral procession in 2002 and won’t be used in May's ceremony.

(Image credit: Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI/POOL WPA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Koh-i-Noor is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world and concerns had arisen over a possible diplomatic incident if it were to be used. India has claimed to be the rightful owner of the Koh-i-Nor, with the manner in which the stone was signed over to the East India Company in the 19th century being disputed, with many associating it with Britain’s colonial past.

Other governments have also requested its return to them as rightful owners, including Afghanistan and Iran. The Koh-i-Noor later went on to be incorporated into the Crown Jewels and had also been worn by Queen Victoria but won't be featured in Queen Camilla's coronation crown.