Princess Anne forced to ignore 'blood Princess' title when it comes to this royal

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne has been forced to ignore her 'blood princess' title when it comes to her place in the Order of Precedence in the Royal Family.

Princess Anne is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

While she may have been born a Princess, she has now got to take a step back (literally) since the Queen's passing.

In other royal news, The royal bride ‘frightened’ at fairytale wedding amid nerves - and the Queen Consort might relate.

Since the Queen's death, protocol dictates that Princess Anne must now curtsey to Kate Middleton, and enter rooms after she has entered them. This is because Catherine is now the Princess of Wales, and is higher in the Order of Precedence in the UK monarchy. This order states that as a sign of respect, seniority dictates how people enter a room, and how they must greet each other with a curtsy or bow.

Kate Middleton and Princess Anne's first joint engagement took place in April 2022 when the pair visited the London headquarters of the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

At this royal event, Kate Middleton (who was the Duchess of Cambridge at the time) observed royal protocol by walking behind the Princess Royal, and even taking a step back at one point to ensure that Anne entered a room before she did.

Richard Palmer told the Daily Express' Royal Round-Up (opens in new tab), "The order of precedence came into force. [This is] because Anne is a princess by blood and Kate was not with her husband". He then added, that when William is not around, Anne is "deemed to be the more senior royal in the order of precedence there".

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images)

The current Order of Precedence states that Camilla is at the top of the chain as the wife of the Sovereign and therefore, all women in the Royal Family must curtsy to her and enter a room or event before her. This is regardless of whether King Charles is present, as her seniority as Queen consort now means that there is no one in the Royal Family that is placed above her in the Order of Precedence.

Of course, there will be occasions, such as state banquets, where the order of seniority is flipped and the most senior members of the family enter first as opposed to last. This means there are occasions when Camilla will enter rooms ahead of Catherine or Anne.

(Image credit: Getty)

But this means that Princess Anne now has been forced to ignore the blood Princess title that used to mean she has seniority over women who had married into the family.

Instead, she is now the seventh most senior woman in the Royal Family according to the Order of Precedence. And women such as the Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort are no longer required to bow to the Princess Royal - whether their husbands are there or not.