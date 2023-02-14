The royal bride ‘frightened’ at fairytale wedding amid nerves - and the Queen Consort might relate

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A royal bride once described being “frightened” at her fairytale wedding amid big day nerves - and the Queen Consort might be able to relate.

Peter Phillips’ former wife Autumn Kelly once opened up about the moment she was “frightened” of on her wedding day.

Autumn explained she’d been worried about walking down the aisle and it’s previously also been claimed that Queen Camilla was nervous about her own nuptials.

Prince William and Kate’s wedding day and that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might spring more easily to mind for many fans when it comes to royal nuptials, the first of the Queen’s grandchildren to tie the knot was Peter Phillips. Princess Anne’s son married his now-former wife Autumn Kelly at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2008, in a ceremony attended by much of the immediate and extended Royal Family.

However, the joyful occasion wasn’t without its “frightening” moments according to the bride. Opening up to Hello! (opens in new tab) at the time, Autumn explained that she’d been wracked with nerves that morning thinking of the walk down the aisle towards her future husband.

(Image credit: Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

"I was frightened of walking down the aisle,” she said. “But when I got to the top of the stairs and saw how many of our friends and family had turned out to support us, I stopped being scared and actually enjoyed it.”

This royal bride’s fears surrounding her wedding day might be something that Queen Camilla might reportedly be able to relate to. King Charles and Queen Camilla’s wedding was pushed back by a day to April 9, 2005 and on the 2021 Channel 5 documentary, Charles and Camilla: King and Queen in Waiting, claims about Camilla’s “terror” on her wedding day were unveiled.

“She was terrified no one would come,” alleged journalist Carole Malone. “She was terrified she’d be booed. I remember seeing film footage at the time, it was about 6am, and there was no one on the streets of Windsor. It was freezing as well, it was a really, really cold day.”

(Image credit: Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

She continued, “As a journalist, I was looking at it and thinking the only reaction to this is going to be national apathy, which is kind of almost as bad as protest.”

Ultimately, many people did line the streets the day of the wedding and the civil ceremony was attended by plenty of the royal couple’s nearest and dearest, just like Peter and Autumn’s was. At the time it was announced Camilla would be known as Princess Consort when her husband became King.

However, last year the late Queen announced it was her “sincere wish” that her daughter-in-law would be called Queen Consort instead. The Queen is also understood to have had a close bond with Autumn and when Peter Phillips confirmed their split after twelve years of marriage in 2020 it was suggested that she would have been very upset.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The former couple finalized their divorce a year later and declared in a statement that they had “resolved matters amicably”, confirming that their “wonderful daughters” Savannah and Isla were “firmly at the forefront” of their decisions.

Since their divorce, the Queen’s son has gone on to find love again and Peter Phillips’ girlfriend Lindsay Wallace made her royal debut at the Platinum Jubilee. Meanwhile, reports have claimed that romance has blossomed between Autumn and businessman Donal Mulryan.