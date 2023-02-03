woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Elizabeth’s third coronation crown was so iconic and here’s why King Charles likely won’t get to wear it for his own big day.

The late Queen Elizabeth wore three different crowns on her coronation day back in June 1953.

The Diamond Diadem was the crown the Queen wore to travel to the ceremony and it’s been worn by Queens for generations.

This royal news comes as we revealed Princess Anne’s surprising gift that could come in handy as she prepares to devote her weekends to her ultimate passion.

With many of King Charles’ coronation details now confirmed ahead of May 6, fans are likely intrigued about what kind of crown he will be wearing on the big day. The late Queen Elizabeth pulled out all the stops for her own coronation in June 1953 and was pictured wearing three diamond-studded crowns for different stages. The Imperial State Crown was worn for the triumphant procession back to Buckingham Palace after the service as millions of people across the world watched at home.

This is the crown perhaps most associated with Her Majesty’s coronation as she also wore it for the high-profile balcony appearances. She was officially crowned with the similar-looking and just as beautiful St Edward’s Crown. However, it was Queen Elizabeth’s third coronation crown which has become arguably her most iconic jewelry piece - but King Charles likely won’t get to wear it.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Monty Fresco/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images// Image 2: CENTRAL PRESS PHOTO LTD/AFP via Getty Images// Image 3: Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images )

Queen Elizabeth’s third coronation crown was the Diamond Diadem - also known as the State Diadem - and she wore it on the way to Westminster Abbey for her coronation. This mesmerizing tiara features over a thousand diamonds, including a statement yellow diamond at the front, as well as pearls.

It pays tribute to England, Scotland and Ireland with the national emblems of a rose, thistle and shamrock incorporated into the design. The late Queen Elizabeth’s third coronation crown was one she wore regularly and it’s the one featured in many banknotes and stamps featuring her portrait. The Diamond Diadem was also the last tiara she wore to a State Opening of Parliament in 2019.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)

Originally made for King George IV, the diadem went on to be worn instead by plenty of royal women and according to The Telegraph (opens in new tab) it was worn and altered by Queen Regnants and Queen Consorts. This includes Queen Adelaide, Queen Victoria, Queen Alexandra, Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth II.

Given its history of being worn by Queens since Queen Adelaide’s lifetime (1792-1849) it’s perhaps unlikely that as King Charles as a King would wear this. It also might have potentially been adapted to suit a woman’s head size and shape, given the alterations that have taken place over the past hundreds of years.

The Diamond Diadem is also very closely associated with Queen Elizabeth in the minds of many given its prominence on banknotes and stamps so it could also be unlikely that to signal the coronation of a new monarch, His Majesty would wear this.

(Image credit: Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

However, The Telegraph reported that it's thought to be one of the “leading options” for Queen Camilla who’ll be crowned on the same day. The King and Queen’s coronation will take place over a Coronation Weekend between May 6-May 8.

“Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort hope the Coronation Weekend will provide an opportunity to spend time and celebrate with friends, families and communities across the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth,” Buckingham Palace said in a recent statement.

It was also confirmed that after the service the King and Queen will be joined by other members of the Royal Family in a second procession before they make their first balcony appearance of King Charles' reign.

