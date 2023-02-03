woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne’s surprising gift could come in handy as she prepares to devote her weekends to her ultimate passion.

The Princess Royal has been given some amazing clothing gifts over the years including a Scottish rugby kit which pays tribute to one of her major roles.

She’s been Patron of Scottish Rugby for almost 40 years and now she’s preparing for the Six Nations Championships to kick off.

The Princess Royal is known for her no-nonsense approach to putting outfits together, often reaching into her wardrobe for old favorites. Princess Anne’s wildly futuristic sunglasses showcased her funky style recently and who could forget Princess Anne’s cozy trapper hat in Estonia? Though she’s also received *quite* the collection of clothing gifts over the years.

As revealed by the Royal Family website (opens in new tab), the King’s sister has been given a cashmere dressing gown, flip flops, leather slippers, a knitted snood, silk scarves and a judo suit known as a “gi”. Though it’s another of Princess Anne's surprising gifts that could come in handy very soon as her weekends will soon be taken over by Six Nations Rugby Championship.

This present was a Scottish rugby kit - the perfect choice given her prestigious position as the national team’s Patron. The annual Six Nations rugby championship in particular wouldn’t be the same without a glimpse of Princess Anne watching in all weathers from the stands, especially if the match is played on home ground at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. The 2023 championship kicks off on February 4 and will continue on weekends until the March 18 final.

Princess Anne is not only a prominent supporter of Scottish rugby, but presents the Calcutta Cup to whoever wins each Scotland vs England match. Sadly, it’s unlikely we’ll ever get to see her attend a match in full rugby kit. However, we can live in hope and it was certainly a lovely gesture to the team’s Patron.

The first match for Scotland in the 2023 Six Nations will be against England on February 4 and her position as Scottish rugby Patron places her in direct competition with the Prince and Princess of Wales. Prince William is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and Kate Middleton unveiled her rugby talent last year after replacing Prince Harry as Patron of the Rugby Football Union - England Rugby governing body.

Whether she watches at home at Gatcombe Park or in person, Princess Anne will no doubt be cheering team Scotland on proudly - even if she doesn’t do so wearing her kit! The Royal Family regularly spend time each year in Scotland and used to spend summers visiting the Queen at Balmoral, where she also passed away last year.

Scotland likely holds many precious memories of Her Majesty for all of her family and Princess Anne’s father Prince Philip, and children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall were all educated at Gordonstoun boarding school in Scotland.

Princess Anne also enjoys sailing up the Scottish coast to the most remote areas and seeing wildlife, something she previously discussed with Yachting World (opens in new tab).

“[I]t is pretty impressive at certain times of the year,” Princess Anne declared. “particularly up at the northern end, the Cairns of Coll. The northern end is rocky and the southern end is a bit more agricultural and there are lots of geese in the winter. Actually, winter is probably more entertaining – you get snipe and woodcock as well."