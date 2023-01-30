Princess Anne's wildly futuristic sunglasses prove she's always had a love for funky accessories

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne's wildly futuristic sunglasses that she wore back in 1966 show how the Princess Royal has always used funky accessories to show express her personality.

The Princess Royal was snapped in Jamaica back in 1966 when she was just 16 years old.

The Princess wore a pair of bizarre sunglasses to a polo match and showed that she has never been a shrinking violet.

The Princess Royal is one of the fan-favorite members of the Royal Family who always tops the Court Circular with an impressive number of engagements. While she may be consistently winning the hardest-working royal title, this isn't the only reason that fans love this confident Princess.

Princess Anne has a no-nonsense and no-frills policy that seems to extend from her work to her personal life. The Princess has all the money and stylists she could ask for, but instead of splashing out, the thrifty royal is constantly seen re-wearing outfits and not buying into fast fashion trends. The Princess also doesn't seem to be too bothered about other people's opinions when it comes to her wardrobe and has shown time and time again that for her, practicality is key.

One photo from 1966 that has resurfaced highlights the Princess' signature style and shows that she has been confident in her own style since she was just a teenager.

This photo from 1966 shows a 16-year-old Princess Anne watching her brother Prince Charles and father Prince Philip playing polo in Jamaica in the summer.

For this event, the Princess wore a colorful psychedelic patterned dress in green, blue, purple, orange, and yellow. To contrast with this bold dress, the Princess wore a pair of white-rimmed rectangular sunglasses that wrapped around her head and protected the sides of her eyes from indirect sunlight. These white glasses also complimented the Princess' bright white leather handbag that she carried to the match.

This outfit was the perfect look for the 1960s Princess, but time and time again the Princess has protected her eyes with funky eyewear.

In 1999 Princess Anne visited the Blue Cross Headquarters In Burford, Oxfordshire. For this engagement, the Princess once again wore a goggle-like pair of sunglasses that shielded her eyes from the sun and showed her unique style.

These sunnies seemed to be the Princess Royal's favorite look of the year as she re-wore them many times in 1999.

The Princess has continued to mix up her style even further and since 2018 she has opted for a variety of sunglasses that have tinted lenses. Fans went wild late last year when Princess Anne rocked double denim and 'snazzy' sunglasses when she touched down in Uganda for a royal visit.

Like her other styles, these sunglasses also wrap around her head and suggest that in her 72 years of life, the sunglasses may have changed but her preference for comfort over trendy fads has not.